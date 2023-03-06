



People walk near the Google offices in New York City on July 4, 2022.

John Smith | View Press | Getty Images

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new international market newsletter.

The Nasdaq outperformed other indexes last week. But not everything is technically rosy.

What you need to know today China wants to achieve growth of “around 5%” in 2023. These are the words of Premier Li Keqiang speaking at the National People’s Congress of China yesterday. A budget bill in parliament revealed a 7.2% increase in defense spending to his 1.56 trillion yuan ($230 billion). Bard, Google’s artificial intelligence engine, is “not search,” Bard’s product lead Jack Krawczyk told his Google employees. Instead, the bard’s magic is a “creative companion.” The employee told CNBC that he was baffled by Google’s sudden change of direction. The economist expects one of them to be a major factor driving the market. Not much.

Helped by Federal Reserve Board member Rafael Bostic’s dovish remarks and a pullback in Treasury yields, U.S. stocks dispelled pessimism and ended the week higher in green.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.17%, up 1.75% for the week, breaking four consecutive weeks of declines. The S&P 500 is up 1.61% for him, and in a week he’s up 1.9%. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite rose 1.97% to finish the week high 2.58%. This marks his second consecutive month that the Nasdaq has outperformed other indices.

Not everything is rosy in the tech industry. Amazon stopped building “HQ2”. Meanwhile, Meta has invested more money in its losing Reality Labs division. The company has slashed the cost of its high-end Meta Quest Pro virtual reality headset by up to $500, presumably to boost sales.

Even in the vaunted realm of artificial intelligence chatbots, not all is well. Google’s sudden shift from a search-focused strategy to positioning Bird as a companion to “exploring curiosity” left employees scratching their heads.

Perhaps it is very difficult to integrate an unpredictable AI chatbot with something fact-based like web search. Remember the fiasco surrounding Microsoft’s AI chatbot Bing? He threatened users and professed his love for them. (To Bing’s credit, this is amazing human behavior.)

Despite the Nasdaq’s impressive results so far this year, it remains to be seen whether the promise of technology will match reality and lead to further gains in the index. In today’s high interest rate environment, investors are not as patient as they were a few years ago.

