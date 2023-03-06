Innovation UK partners with Wales Tech Week to boost and accelerate tech innovation





The upcoming international hybrid technology summit, Wales Tech Week 2023, in partnership with UK innovation agency Innovate UK, will shine a spotlight on the diverse and dynamic Welsh tech industry and the ecosystem that supports it.

Wales Tech Week 2023 showcases Welsh technology, its ecosystem and Champion Wales as a center of opportunity for enabling and emerging technologies and their applications for business and society today.

The event will be fully attended by the Innovate UK family, with representatives from the Catapult Network and the Innovate UK EDGE, sharing valuable experience and knowledge.

Wales Tech Week 2023, founded by Technology Connected, a leading network for the Welsh tech industry, followed successful virtual events in 2020 and 2021 with over 4,500 attendees in 57 countries.

Held from 16-18 October 2023 at the International Convention Center (ICC) in Newport, South Wales, the event will bring together world-class speakers, investors, leading technology organizations, innovators, entrepreneurs, Exhibitions and other events are held by companies. We have broad support for the Welsh tech ecosystem.

Avril Lewis, Managing Director of Technology Connected, added:

We are delighted to welcome Innovate UK as an Innovation Partner for Wales Tech Week. We will focus on connecting innovators with new opportunities.

That’s why Wales Tech Week is where technology meets opportunity. Combining the benefits of technology with the power, interaction, vitality and ingenuity of people to build Wales’ future as a tech powerhouse. We offer everything when it comes to making a difference, creating change and driving technological progress.

Day 3 at ICC will be the first Talent4Tech event, designed to attract the next generation of tech talent, from apprentices to graduates, returnees and transition workers, to inspire their journey into the tech industry.

After a three-day Hybrid Day at the ICC, the event will continue virtually until the end of October, bringing the global tech community together in an interactive experience to connect, collaborate and do business.

For more information on Wales Tech Week 2023, its program and speakers, please visit our website.

