Former Google India employee says getting fired feels like a punch in the stomach





A Google India employee affected by mass layoffs at the company took to LinkedIn to share his experience. The employee said the current situation feels like a “punch in the stomach,” but he is grateful for all the opportunities that have come his way during his stint.

New Delhi, updated: Mar 5, 2023 17:49 IST

By Divyanshi Sharma: Earlier this year, Google CEO Sundar Pichai shocked employees of tech giants around the world by announcing the company’s decision to lay off 12,000 people. The CEO claimed “full responsibility” for the layoffs and said employees affected would have full support from the company during the tough transition. term) have come forward and shared their experiences on LinkedIn.

One such employee is Deepak Jain. He worked at Google for nearly two years before he was hit by mass layoffs. Announcing the end of his tenure at Google, Deepak said on LinkedIn that although the current situation feels “punched in the stomach”, he is grateful for all the opportunities that have come his way during his time at the company. I said yes.

Former Google India employee shares experience

His post says: “Today is my turn to say goodbye to Google for the first time in almost two years.It was a lot of fun.My role, along with other Googlers in India, has also been impacted by massive layoffs globally. I’ve left behind some of the people in the company, I’ve worked with colleagues, customers, partners, etc., but I’ve taken many people on as friends.

“This situation is heartbreaking, but looking back, I can only be grateful for all the growth opportunities and milestones during this time and the role Google has played in supporting them. worked with a great team of technical consultants and learned a lot about stakeholder management and project management.I really enjoy working in my XFN role and have worked with so many people from different teams. Together, they expanded my learning on a very large scale.”

Later, Xoogler thanked his seniors for trusting him with his leadership role, and says he learned the importance of “collaboration, teamwork, and accountability” from his mentors. He adds: I don’t know what happens next for me, but as Larry Page puts it, I’m sickeningly excited.”

Google employees say layoffs aren’t based on performance

A few days ago, a Google India employee’s post went viral, in which he said the company’s layoffs were not performance-based, and some top performers were also fired. , added that those who kept their jobs were not necessarily better than those who were fired by Google.

“Gently remind me that Google layoffs involving over 450 people in India were not based on performance. People I know personally whose highest ratings and most recent promotions are among those who have been laid off. increase.

Google announced the layoffs on January 20th of this year. The affected U.S. employee will receive full salary during the notice period, 16 weeks’ salary plus his two weeks’ severance package for each of her years at the company, and under their respective agreements. You will receive bonuses and other benefits. Employees outside the United States will be compensated in accordance with the laws of their home countries, the company said in announcing the layoffs.

