How does NJEDA work to boost New Jersey’s innovation economy?





NJBIZ caught up with New Jersey Economic Development Authority CEO Tim Sullivan a day after Gov. Phil Murphy announced the state’s latest spending plans. NJEDA will play an important role in realizing that vision.

This is about our children’s work, Sullivan told NJBIZ. But it’s also work for our kids and a place where New Jersey doesn’t have to leave for our kids to graduate from high school and college, grow, thrive and find the right opportunities in a dynamic sector. Confirm that it is

In his speech, Murphy said New Jersey is a place that attracts the world’s largest companies, where small businesses can grow, thrive, and, more importantly, find the dynamic workforce they need.

The governor’s budget proposal is incredibly powerful. Mr Sullivan thought it all hit the right note in terms of affordability and financial responsibility. I explained it correctly.

He emphasized that businesses and residents want a vibrant, affordable and well-financed place with great schools.

I couldn’t be more excited about all the different things that NJEDA can bring to life. Obviously, take a good look at what Congress has to say about it. Sullivan is confident that a few more ideas will emerge.

The top line from NJEDA’s perspective includes: Over $50 million in new resources to expand the green economy, including a $40 million Green Fund that can leverage both private and federal funds. In addition, he provided $50 million in funding for the Strategic Innovation Center program, which supports projects such as his HAX global headquarters in Newark and HELIX in New Brunswick. Establish an Urban Investment Fund to support the creation of art and parks and gardens, among other urban infrastructures, in conjunction with current and proposed business incentive programs. A $6 million allotment to support diversity through employee ownership as a way to help bridge the wealth gap between people of color and the rest of the state.

And, perhaps most importantly, Sullivan said, the budget provides an opportunity to continue programs and initiatives that are already making a big impact and gaining momentum as the Administration works toward its next vision for New Jersey. Said he would provide

Echoing Murphy’s statement that the next New Jersey is here today, Sullivan echoed that sentiment, citing examples from areas such as offshore wind, clean energy, film and television, cannabis, life sciences and the innovation economy. rice field.

Sullivan explained what happens with investments in innovation and life sciences, things like HELIX in New Brunswick, things like HAX, and the old Merck facility in Kenilworth. These are what we think are really long-term bets for the state and for the next New Jersey when it’s fully here five, 10, 15, 20 years from now.

And speaking of HAX, Sullivan said the team there will knock it out of the park as operations in Newark gradually ramp up.HAX is a startup development program for pre-seed hard tech companies. and is overseen by SOSV, a Princeton-based venture capital firm with support and investment from NJEDA. In August, HAX signed his 10-year lease to the 707 Broad Street, Newark facility to serve as the U.S. headquarters for his accelerator startup.

According to Sullivan, having HAX select Newark as part of the national convention was a big win for the state, the governor, and Newark. It was a win in itself. But what we expected was exactly what we saw. It’s about companies coming to Newark, being funded, and putting down roots in Newark.

He said more than five funded companies are using the system and the system is gaining momentum. SOSV says he plans to enroll 100 companies in the program over the next five years.

One of the important things to keep in mind when thinking about these early stage companies is that 9/10, 99/100 of these companies have never heard of anyone. They are going to stay 5 or 10 people. But if he can make one or he two of them the next Tesla, the next big guy, the next Johnson & Johnson, the next Merck, he can get an amazing return on his investment. said Sullivan.

He added that HAX and HELIX really aim to strengthen the innovation ecosystem, make it more vibrant, and make the soil more fertile for growing early-stage companies.

If this works, Sullivan explained, the amount of government involvement/intervention will decrease over time as the startup ecosystem becomes healthier if it’s not yet at full maturity. We have more founders. You can raise more money through our private venture capital system.

The administration’s ultimate goal is to have a functioning source of innovation in locations statewide.

In addition to HAX and HELIX, some notable programs and initiatives at the forefront of NJEDA’s early stage investments/startups include: Gross income tax based on qualifying investments in New Jersey start-up technology companies. The Net Operating Loss Program, capped at $75 million annually, helps participants sell his NOL losses and unused R&D tax credits to companies, allowing early-stage life sciences and technology companies to sacrifice stock Allows you to earn cash without spending money. The New Jersey Innovation Evergreen Fund was the first program the NJEDA board approved in December to buy eight companies his $50 million tax credit, a public-private fund to encourage investment. Create a partnership. The New Jersey Innovation Fellows program is his $10 million program, scheduled to launch in the spring, to help entrepreneurs with income replacement grants.

it was a very good year

2022 was a big year for NJEDA. Let’s just look at December.

These types of programs have been well received in startup and early-stage investment circles, Sullivan said during a meeting with businesses on a recent trip with the governor of California, who was particularly positive about their efforts. He said he received feedback.

According to Sullivan, one of the things Gov. Murphy has to admire is his willingness to get involved in early-stage investments and innovations, both politically and financially. When this works, and I’m sure it will, this won’t benefit the election cycle. This pays dividends in generational cycles.

He reiterated that most of these early-stage companies were small and unremarkable.

But these are businesses, and hopefully there will be two or three governors cutting the ribbon now, Sullivan said. And I think you have to give Phil Murphy a lot of credit for being that kind of forward-thinking, that kind of long-term investment.

With the budget season officially beginning, NJEDA will continue its momentum and efforts in 2022-2023 as Congress goes through the fiscal 2024 budget process, Sullivan said. the ability of his office to expand into economic development efforts;

According to Sullivan, we’ll be incredibly busy once the governor’s budget is passed. The difficult news is that we get incredibly busy. My colleagues look grumpy and sleepy because they worked hard to grow the economy and follow the governor’s lead. If something like the Governor’s budget is accepted, we will continue to have the resources to roll out not just some new ones, but programs that are up and running and proving successful.

