5 ways to use Google Lens





Google Lens (ecommerce news)

Since its release in October 2017, the Google Lens feature has made it possible to search for content you can view using your phone’s camera instead of typing text into Google’s search engine. However, over time, the Lens utility has changed to offer some new features for getting answers to your searches.

To access the search engine platform, users must enter the Google application from their Android or iOS mobile phone and press the lens button on the far right of the Google search bar. Once you enter the main screen of Google Lens, you can explore several options by using your device’s camera to perform a search or uploading an image from your phone’s gallery.

Whether using photos or real-time camera capture, Google Lens has the ability to identify printed or handwritten text, digitize it and use it as a searchable item, or turn it into a usable text There is a function to generate You can copy and paste. in a virtual context. Some of the features that Google Lens currently has are:

Google Lens not only uses photos and images from your device’s camera as search terms, but also has some of the usual Google platform features such as text translation. However, the way the lenses complete the process is different. The lens detects text in an image or in front of the camera, recognizes the language it is written in, and digitally identifies translated text captured or detected. for camera.

(GIF: Google Blog)

To do this, you’ll need to use the translate feature at the bottom of the camera capture options in Google Lens. Auto-detection brings the text directly into your system language, but you can also change both the source and target languages.

Another feature that is automatically included in Google Lens is the so-called Tasks feature. It consists of pointing your device’s camera at an equation or math problem (which can be handwritten or printed), and the Lens search engine not only identifies relevant numbers, symbols and letters, but also leads to exercises. We also provide answers for, step-by-step ways to get there, and alternative ways to solve the exercises.

Math is treated as a search element, just like text in other languages, and you can use Google Lens to learn the proper solution.

2020/08/12 Google Lens solving equations.POLICY RESEARCH AND TECHNOLOGY GOOGLE LENS

Images can also be used as search terms. The Google Lens Dinner feature allows individuals to take a picture of their favorite dish or restaurant menu and visually compare it to similar images on the internet to identify it.

Additionally, once the type of cuisine being featured is identified, the user will be prompted to[レストラン]You can select an option to select the establishment closest to your location that serves a particular type of cuisine.

Google Lens can also access your Google Calendar, so you can easily include important event and meeting dates in your activity log. This feature not only detects dates written or printed, but also identifies the form in which they were written for a more accurate record.

Once an image has been captured and recognized by the Lens that it is a relevant date, the user will be able to identify an option with a calendar-shaped icon, from which other supplemental data can be entered and Events, their locations, and additional information.

Identify locations with Google Lens. (Zataka)

If you’re in an unfamiliar city, use Google Lens to discover important buildings and structures and learn about their history and other details. To enable this feature, simply enable the Lens application and point your device’s camera at the location you want to identify.

Automatically, Lens detects the location and can also be rated by other tourists who have visited before.

