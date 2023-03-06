Lessons from Dream India 2047





In the digital age of daily innovation, India is demanding that its National Innovation System (NIS) keep pace with potential economic growth. It can act as a vehicle for solving multiple lagging social problems through technological advancement. Her NIS model in Japan has the potential to offer multiple time-tested solutions for the Indian landscape.

prologue

Clearly, countries that adopted innovation as a tool of the industrial revolution have dramatically improved their development indicators. Those who discovered technological gaps in their institutional journey led to increased invention and scientific activity, resulting in better economic development of the country. The National Innovation System (NIS) emphasizes the flow of technology and information between people, companies and institutions to drive innovation.

The complexity of manufacturing into technology integration and innovative solutions is bridged by NIS. The spread of knowledge and technology has made it simpler for the end user. Globally, OECD countries have implemented some form of NIS to revolutionize their economies through technological innovation. It empowered them to become leaders in a field that had been fiercely internationally competitive and driven by technical stints.

Japanese story

The leading literature on Japan’s growth has consistently emphasized the role of the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI)-led state in Japan’s innovation and success stories. At the same time, however, international literature and some domestic literature tend to refute this notion, emphasizing that the role of Japanese management led to technological change in companies.

In 1982, the Secretary of the Ministry of International Trade and Industry declared that the respective roles of the market and the central government should be fulfilled by taking measures to draw out the ingenuity and vitality of private individuals and companies by ensuring the maximum efficiency of the market mechanism. Summarized objectively.

Japan introduced a system of innovation domestically under the “Meiji Revolution of 1868”. This included strengthening key policies.

A strong push from the central government to promote the modernization of the Japanese economy. We identified education and training as a key factor in enhancing innovation. Strongly demand the best technology imports. Close cooperation between government and big business.

This integration was bolstered by Western support in the post-World War II stage when Japan became an ally of the people in power. Over half a century of market dynamism has built sufficient competitiveness in 20th century Japan to work with industry market leaders to respond to the market.

Representative image

Central to Japan’s success must lie in MITI-led technology management synchronized with large corporations. The NIS strengthened the role of free competition in the market on behalf of the central government in the Japanese system.

The core of what we can learn from the Japanese innovation model is that they specifically rejected long-term development strategies based on traditional competitive advantage theory. Rather than supporting non-restrictive free trade doctrine, the Bank of Japan supports a “natural” path for industrial development led by innovation centers that work in sync with MITI and the Center for Academic Excellence.

It was the automobile that Japan first achieved success in various fields. By integrating best practices from around the world, this system of innovation has established Japan as the epicenter of next-generation technology research and development. This story was repeated in multiple sectors around the world.

Innovation management in Japan

Rumors of Japanese miracles have gained global recognition in the management corridors through corporate names known as “keiretsu” such as Mitsukoshi, Nippon Gakki, Kanebo, Mitsubishi and Kawakami.

Japanese business ethics developed this sustainable model of large corporations based on three basic principles: a) lifetime employment, b) seniority-based wage system, and c) ambiguous job classifications. These principles make Japanese management style unique globally as employees do not choose their profession. they choose their employer.

The main challenge for Japan is not to be innovative, but to leverage its achievements globally. That’s why this successful model lost its edge in his 1990s after great success in the competitive index in the 1980s.

Revived in the 2000s, the National Innovation System aims to drive growth through innovative performance in at least decades-old core and foundational sectors from a network perspective. As a result, its product penetration and good intentions in the global market are far ahead of its competitors.

Learning Indian Dream 2047

It goes without saying that a healthy macroeconomic environment is necessary for dynamic innovation to occur. India in 2023 is living in this era of dynamic and innovative solutions coming from within. A younger generation of entrepreneurs and industry-loving innovators are working on solutions that have existed for many years, using new technological solutions offered by the digitization of the country.

The world is a global village where access to information is formalized via the Internet. In fact, the Government of India does not have a specific National Innovation System Programme, but all the components are inculcated through multiple administrative channels linked by ministries. From the example of Japan, this separation of thought processes can be dissolved by aligning innovation goals in a localized format.

Here are the lessons India can draw from the most tech-hungry country.

Government technology or industrial policies can be made more efficient by including complementarities in existing systems of execution. It alleviates coordination problems, executive balance, and comprehensive authority intervention. Continuous informal consultations remain key to success in this area. The basic elements that enabled MITI to successfully restructure the Japanese economy and move major corporations in the desired direction were readjusted many times in due process. Joint Interactive Steering Committee. Corporate agreements to facilitate in specific industry sectors require a higher level of trust. This can only be achieved if all stakeholder steering committees have a common platform to stand on their side without classification of status. The adoption of new technologies is enthusiastically advocated by young technocrats/techpromats. Their role in planning and facilitating the adoption of advanced technologies that work in sync with industry responses rather than in isolation. Regional policies have consistently strengthened technological capabilities across the country, especially in SMEs. For the same purpose, every district of the state should have a research and training advisory service center that can be served via digital means by professional trainers at headquarters. This serves as a means of restructuring the needs of the local industry. Modernization requires financing as a core element in which growing industries meet declining industrial sectors. This sharing of resources among innovative sectors will reward modernization among other things. Foreign currency shortages among high-tech MSMEs can be met through aggressive trade liberalization. Japan’s “proliferation system” in patents must be invoked, not the Western “exclusion system” in the case of India. Adapting universal technologies and practices required local patenting support, so India had to create a pool of green licenses on all essential technologies with enhanced versions. Closer collaboration between universities and industry will foster innovation and implementation progress in this area. The complexity between his latter two can be seen through academic means with fewer legal disputes compared to industry competitors. Universalization is pretty comfortable there. Financial support for R&D was very important. The policy of the tax credit system has boosted corporate R&D spending tremendously. Her NIS in India is required to apply her XYZ deduction from tax payments at a percentage of R&D expenditure.Conclusion

NIS is a perfect fit for India in 2047, when demand in the most populous country hits record highs, and only “innovations in the next 20 years” will have the ability to meet that need. It is worth noting here that increased productivity is the key to economic growth in any economy, but it is impossible to achieve without increasing R&D spending.

NIS performance can only be analyzed through the manufacturing output of major industries. India’s future adaptive management systems and structures must effectively channel the tacit knowledge embodied in its culture and social needs.

These days, government innovation systems also need new approaches. The traditional Japanese experience does not deliver the desired results for India in this digital age. At the moment, I believe that the technological paradigm shift, fueled by the scientific revolution, can drive incremental innovation on the best trajectory.

In order for the public to prepare for a developed India in 2047, there is a need to standardize scientific innovation in a generalized form. The dream of 2047 is nothing less than a self-sustaining and innovative India in 2047.

Shashank S. Patel holds a Ph.D. He is a researcher/candidate at the Department of East Asian Studies, University of Delhi, working on technical cooperation between India and Japan. Follow You Asian Times on Google News

