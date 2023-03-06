Marc Andreessen: We were headed for a world where wall-to-wall flat-screen TVs cost $100 and four-year degrees cost $1 million





Marc Andreessen isn’t worried about artificial intelligence taking people’s jobs. In his view, technological innovation cannot be allowed to disrupt large parts of the economy.

The co-founder of venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz offered his thoughts in this weekend’s newsletter.

Andreessen argues that technology is cutting through them in less regulated sectors of the economy, driving down prices and improving quality every year. Think computer software, cell phone service, and television.

But in other areas, he writes, innovation is effectively forbidden.

He notes that prices for education, health care, housing, and anything government-provided or controlled are mediocrely high, despite technological stagnation in these areas.

Further, he writes, little has been done to address the problem: We are spending $100 on a flat-screen television that covers an entire wall, a $1 million four-year college degree, We are heading towards a world where no one has anything. Similar to suggestions on how to fix this systematically.

Over time, the prices of regulated non-technical products will rise, while the prices of less regulated technology-based products will fall, he added.

Which one eats the economy? The regulated sector continues to grow as a percentage of GDP. The less regulated sector will shrink, he wrote. Hitting the limit, his 99% of the economy is a regulated non-tech sector, and that’s exactly where we’re headed.

Andreessen has made similar arguments before, but used it in a different way this weekend. In 2017, speaking at the Code Conference, he divided the economy into fast and slow sectors. The former, as a 2011 Wall Street Journal op-ed famously eats into software, has become more efficient and priced accordingly.

But in the sluggish sectors of aged care, childcare, health care, education, construction and government, where prices are rising rapidly, there is little productivity growth measured by economists. Left alone, these sectors will basically eat up the economy, he said.

In a post this weekend, Andreessen adopted the discrediting argument of the panic over job-stealing artificial intelligence and the idea that AI is somehow different from past technologies that were perceived to threaten jobs. adopted.

Even if Luddite is correct this time around, he writes, AI is unlikely to increase overall unemployment. AI is already illegal in large parts of the economy and will soon be virtually the entire economy.

