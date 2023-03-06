A new nomogram for identifying adjuvant chemotherapy candidates in patients with stage IB gastric adenocarcinoma.





patient demographics

From 2004 to 2015, 1889 stage IB GAC patients were recruited. 708 patients had received his ACT treatment, while the remaining 1,181 of his had not. Year of diagnosis, age, sex, marital status, grade, pathology, primary site, tumor size, RNE, and stage status were all shown to be significantly different between the two groups ( P.<0.05). The patients who received ACT presented higher proportion of 20122015 period (39.0% vs. 25.7%), male (67.8% vs. 60.9%), married status (68.2% vs. 60.8%), III/IV grade (60.7% vs. 51.9%), SRCC pathology (17.4% vs. 13.0%), cardia tumor (39.3% vs. 22.2%), RNE16 (43.1% vs. 36.7%), T1N1M0 stage (45.5% vs. 21.8%). The non-ACT group presented more percentage when the tumor size>5cm (16.8% vs 13.8%).

PSM was used to minimize selection bias and balance the distribution of potential confounders due to mismatched parameters between the two cohorts. Most of the variables had SD less than 0.1 after PSM, indicating an ideal balance (Fig. S1). Finally, he divided the 1078 patients into two groups. Patients with ACT (n=539) and patients without ACT (n=539). The demographics of the two sets of patients before and after PSM are shown in Table 1.

Table 1 Characteristics of patients with stage IB GAC before and after PSMS survival analysis

KaplanMeier analysis showed a significant difference in OS between the two pre-match and post-match groups. Prior to PSM, patients who received ACT had a longer median OS than the non-ACT cohort (135 vs. 80 months, p<0.001) (Figure 2A). Similar results were observed after PSM (133 vs. 85 months, p=0.0087) (Figure 2B). Forest plots show that HR for all subgroups was less than 1 before and after her PSM, indicating that these patients may benefit from ACT in all subgroups (Fig. 3). Subsequently, 190 ACT patients diagnosed between 2013 and his 2015 (with the longest follow-up of 83 months) were unable to determine whether these patients would develop the event of interest. , was excluded from further study.

Figure 2

Overall survival curves for ACT and non-ACT groups. Before A PSM. B After PSM

Figure 3

Forest plot of hazard ratio (HR) for overall survival in the two groups. Diamonds represent separately calculated effect sizes in different subgroups and error bars indicate 95% CIs. Before A PSM. B After PSM

Benefit nomogram creation and validation

Cases in the ACT group were randomly divided into a training group (70%, n=244) and a validation group (30%, n=105) for further investigation. Table S1 shows the essential characteristics of the two groups. Univariate and multivariate logistic regression analyzes were used to identify independent components (Table 2). Age, sex, marital status, primary site, tumor size, and RNE were found to be independent predictors of the beneficial odds of her stage IB GAC patients undergoing ACT.

Table 2 Logistic regression analysis of important factors of ACT effect

A predictive nomogram was constructed to identify potential ACT informative cases based on a multivariable logistic regression model (Figure 4A). A total score was calculated by summing the scores corresponding to the six parameters. This model can then be used to predict the profitable probability of ACT.

Figure 4

Benefit nomogram (A) for identifying the best candidates among stage IB GAC patients who can obtain a survival benefit from chemotherapy. The points calculated correspond to the probability of profit. Her ROC curves for the nomogram in the training (B) and validation (C) cohorts.Standard curves for training (D) and validation (E) cohorts

The AUCs of the nomograms were 0.725 and 0.739 in the training and validation cohorts, indicating excellent discrimination in both groups (Figures 4B and 4C). We also utilized calibration plots to validate the predictive accuracy of the model. Our findings showed that the expected and observed probabilities were in perfect agreement (Figures 4D and 4E). The excellent clinical utility of the nomogram was then confirmed by both sets of DCA curves (Figures S2A and S2B). The results showed good predictability and high reliability of the nomogram.

Creation and validation of prognostic nomograms

A second independent survey was then conducted. The full set of cases was divided into a training set (70%, n=1322) and a validation set (30%, n=567) with the aim of creating nomograms for predicting 1-, 3-, and 5-year CSS. divided randomly. Her GAC patient in stage IB. Multivariate Cox regression was then used to further discover significant variables (P<0.2) revealed by univariate Cox regression, with age, sex, disease stage, RNE, and ACT all being independent variables. (Table 3, Figure 5A).

Table 3 Univariate and multivariate Cox regression analysis of CSS in patients with stage IB GAC in the training cohort. Five

Prognostic nomogram for predicting 1-, 3-, and 5-year CSS in patients with stage IB GAC (A). Her ROC curves for the nomogram in the training (B) and validation (C) cohorts.Standard curves for training (D) and validation (E) cohorts

Validity of the model was confirmed using a validation cohort. The 1-, 3-, and 5-year AUC values ​​for the training cohort were 0.707, 0.701, and 0.703, respectively, while the AUC values ​​for the validation cohort were 0.685, 0.704, and 0.701. (Figure 5B and 5C). A high AUC value suggested good discrimination ability. We also tested the predictive accuracy of the model using calibration plots and found that the predicted and observed survival probabilities were in close agreement (Figures 5D and 5E). The DCA curves of both groups demonstrated strong clinical practical value of the nomogram (Fig. S2C-H). The results showed good predictability and high reliability of the nomogram.

Based on the X-tile software analysis, patients were divided into three risk cohorts including low risk (total points <99), intermediate risk (total points <113), and high risk (total points 113; Figure 6A). was given. Significant discrimination in the three risk categories was indicated by KM curves (Figure 6B).

Figure 6

Cutoff points for risk stratification using X-tiles. B KM curve based on three risk categories

