Gurman: New 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air likely to launch by summer





According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will likely launch both the updated 13-inch MacBook Air and the larger 15-inch MacBook Air “in late spring and summer.” But the chips that these models use “remain a big problem,” he said.

Gurman said it’s “plausible” that at least the next 13-inch MacBook Air could feature the as-yet-unannounced M3 chip. The M3 chip will be manufactured based on TSMC’s latest 3nm process and is purported to offer better performance. The current 13-inch model will be released in July 2022 and will feature the M2 chip based on the 5nm process.

Gurman declined to say whether the 15-inch MacBook Air will also feature the M3 chip. He said his 15-inch model with the M2 chip “may still excite consumers,” but that it will “quickly become obsolete” given that the M3 chip is on the horizon. Stated. Last month, Taiwanese supply chain publication DigiTimes claimed that the 15-inch MacBook Air would come with the M2 chip, but his website has a mediocre track record on Apple’s rumors.

According to display industry analyst Ross Young, who has a solid track record of display-related rumors, Apple’s supply chain began producing display panels for the new 15.5-inch MacBook Air in February. This model will be his largest MacBook Air to date, as notebooks have so far only offered him in 13-inch and 11-inch sizes.

Overall, there’s still some uncertainty about the chips surrounding the new MacBook Air models, but it’s worth noting that Gurman expects both the 13-inch and 15-inch models to be released by summer. . He also said that a new Mac Pro desktop tower with the M2 Ultra chip and the same design as the 2019 model will be available by summer, and that his refreshed 24-inch iMac could be released as early as the second half of this year. I hope that you will continue to do so. .

