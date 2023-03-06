Welcome to the AI ​​Apocalypse Future Museum





There are many benefits that this kind of technology can create and many sufferings that can be prevented, plus the aspect of how much destruction it causes and how much is lost in the process. says Kim, an early Google employee. He has also worked at the United Nations and co-founded the Y Combinator startup He Incubator, where he has also worked as an assistant to Paul Graham. I don’t think we have all the answers. We need to be very approachable and give people an important means to think about this technology.

The temporary exhibit is funded through May by anonymous donors, but the space was inspired by Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz’s framing tweet on AI and effective altruism at the exhibit’s entrance. It shows the influence of many technology founders and thinkers, even the pasta-filled bathtub nearby.The latter is a reference to the ideas of Holden Karnofsky. Holden Karnofsky is his Moskovitz co-founder of Open Philanthropy, which funds OpenAI and other work related to the future path of AI. Karnofsky claims to have lived in the most pivotal century in human history, before the advent of a revolutionary AI called the Automated Process of Scientific and Technological Advancement (PASTA).

Attempts to predict the distant future of AI have recently focused on ChatGPT and related technologies, such as Microsoft’s new search interface. Entrepreneurs who bet on technology make big claims about what they can do with their technology. Last week, his CEO of OpenAIs published a blog post about how the company plans his AGI.

Shortly thereafter, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, the agency that protects against deceptive business practices, warned marketers against making false claims about what their technology can do. In my own blog post, I wrote that I’m not yet living in the realm of science fiction, where computers in general can make reliable predictions about human behavior.

Many AI researchers believe that generative AI systems like ChatGPT are impressive, but that the technology is not worthy of being considered intelligent, since the algorithms only repeat and remix patterns from training data.

In this view, today’s narrowly defined AI is more like a calculator or a toaster than a sentient being. Some AI ethicists argue that attributing human traits such as senses to technology is not the same as other forms of harmful automation, such as surveillance technology, which is exported by corporations in both democratic and authoritarian states. We believe that it can distract us from our conversation.

Audrey Kim, Curator, Misalignment Museum

Kim says he first became familiar with machine learning as an early hire at self-driving startup Cruise, which was later acquired by General Motors. She started thinking about how properly functioning AI could eliminate needless death and suffering, but also realized that technology could pose a huge risk to human life if it didn’t work. I started thinking.

In addition to exhibiting AI art and art about AI, the Misalignment Museum will host screenings of films exploring technology’s darker possibilities, including The Terminator, Ex Machina, Her, and Theater of Thought. Herzog.

Despite her exhibition’s theme, Kim believes AGI is unlikely to kill most of humanity, but she believes that educators and literary editors are trying to parse the differences between human and AI-generated texts. We should think about the effects of AI already emerging, just like we do. A discussion of how generative AI can or should help journalists.

Kim says that because AI affects us all, it is important how more people can start thinking about AI and form their own opinions. TheMisalignment Museum is open to the public on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. She plans to host tours for school groups to explore the exhibits and browse readings about the opportunities and potential harms of artificial intelligence.

I’m working on getting a stepladder so the kids can look into Spambot’s eyes when they walk in, says Kim.

Updated March 3, 2023 at 1:50 PM ET: Kim says her dog Murphy befriends crows, not crows.

