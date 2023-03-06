How Apple Needs Cutting Edge Screens





The technology industry has complex relationships. And then there’s the rocky marriage between Apple and Samsung Electronics.

Apple, which has long relied on South Korean electronics giants to supply key components for the iPhone, has also waged a lengthy legal battle with Samsung, accusing it of stealing Apple patents for its smartphones. . The two companies settled a legal dispute five years before him, and Apple found other partners to supply some components for his devices, such as memory chips, and others, such as processors. We replaced Samsung components with our own designs.

Still, a full split was not an option. Because Apple still needed Samsung for his one key component: displays for iPhones and other devices. The result is a very strained working relationship.

Samsung shuts out Apple engineers from Samsung factories because it distrusts Apple so much that it’s trying to find replacements for Samsung displays, according to multiple former Apple employees. In the incident, an Apple engineer flew from the United States to South Korea to meet with employees of Samsung’s display division. were told that they were not welcome. Organic Light Emitting Diodes, or known as OLEDs. Instead, an Apple engineer was forced to speak to a Samsung representative while he was away from his hotel room in South Korea, according to a former Apple employee.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theinformation.com/articles/how-apples-need-for-cutting-edge-screens-kept-techs-unhappiest-marriage-alive

