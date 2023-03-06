UCLA engineers design solar roof to harvest energy for greenhouses





As countries around the world seek sustainable energy sources and the United States aims to become a net-zero emission economy by 2050, the demand for renewable energy sources such as solar panels is increasing.

However, solar panels can take up a significant amount of space and are often difficult to scale. Entered the new field of agrivolta with a focus on simultaneous use of solar power generation and farmland. For example, replacing glass in a greenhouse with solar panels can power lamps, water controls, and even entire farms in greenhouses. But how do you build a solar panel that can absorb energy from sunlight without blocking the light that plants need?

Organic materials are particularly suitable for agricultural applications due to their light absorption selectivity, said YangYang.

Yang Yang, a materials scientist at the UCLA Samuel School of Engineering, and his team have designed just such a device. In a study published today in Nature Sustainability, they explore new viable applications for solar cells that don’t require large amounts of land.

The team developed a strategy for enhancing semitransparent organic solar cells. These cells rely on carbon-based materials as opposed to the inorganic materials of conventional devices. Researchers incorporated a layer of a naturally occurring chemical called L-glutathione, which is marketed as an over-the-counter antioxidant dietary supplement, and found that the addition extended the life and efficiency of solar cells, while still I discovered that enough sunlight reaches the plants. A greenhouse prototype the size of a small dollhouse.

Organic materials are well suited for agricultural applications due to their light absorption selectivity, Yang said. Yang has also appointed faculty members in bioengineering, and serves as dean of engineering at UCLA, where he is Carol and he is Lawrence E. Tannas Jr. The main drawback that has hindered its widespread adoption to date is its lack of stability.

Organic solar cells tend to degrade more quickly than inorganic solar cells because sunlight can oxidize organic materials and lose electrons. The researchers found that an additional layer of L-glutathione prevented the oxidation of other materials in the solar cell and that the organic cell maintained an efficiency of over 80% after 1,000 hours of continuous use. Added layers.

The research team also tracked the growth of common crops such as wheat, mung beans and broccoli in two separate demonstrations. One was a transparent glass roof with segments of inorganic solar cells and the other was made entirely of translucent organic solar cells. Greenhouse crops with an organic solar roof grew larger than regular greenhouse crops. Scientists say this is because the L-glutathione layer blocked out ultraviolet light, which can inhibit plant growth, and infrared light, which causes greenhouses to overheat and the plants inside need more water. thinking about.

We didn’t expect organic solar cells to be any better than traditional glass-roofed greenhouses, said Yepin Zhao, lead author of the study and a UCLA postdoctoral fellow in Yangs’ lab. However, after repeating the experiment over and over again with the same results, and further research and analysis, I found that the plants didn’t need as much sunlight to grow as they had originally thought. In climates such as California where it is abundant, too much sun can be harmful.

Following these discoveries, the team founded a start-up at UCLA aimed at scaling up the production of industrial organic solar cells. The researchers hope to be able to commercialize eco-friendly greenhouses incorporating organic solar cells in the future.

Co-authors of the study from UCLA Samuelis School of Materials Science and Engineering are Zongqi Li, Dong Meng, Wenxin Yang, Xinyao Wang, Qiyu Xing, Bin Chang, Yifan Zhou, Elizabeth Zhang, Ran Zheng, Kung-Hwa Wei, and Elizabeth G. to Columbia University. Scott, who also belongs to Another co-author is Ken Houk, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at UCLA. He is Ilhan Yavuz from Marmara University in Turkey. Caner Deger from UCLA and Marmara University. Miroslav Peric of California State University, Northridge. Also from Dalian University of Technology in China, he was joined by Minhuan Wang, Yanfeng Yin, Jiming Bian and Yantao Shi.

This work was supported by a grant from the California Energy Commission and additional support from the Turkish National Center for High Performance Computing. Individual authors also received support from the National Natural Science Foundation of China, the China Postdoctoral Science Foundation, and the National Science Foundation of the United States.

Natalie Weber contributed to this story

