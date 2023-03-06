Report: Apple’s Struggle With MicroLED Technology Leads To iPhone X Changes And Dependence On Samsung





For about a decade, Apple has invested heavily in developing its own MicroLED technology, moving away from Samsung as a supplier, reports The Information.

The iPhone X’s flexible OLED display, powered by SamsungApple’s MicroLED Display, reportedly took much longer to develop than expected, forcing it to deepen its relationship with Samsung until the technology was ready. MicroLED offers superior durability, efficiency, brightness, dynamic range, and viewing angles compared to existing technologies such as OLED.

Apple was apparently planning to use MicroLED instead of OLED for the 2017 “iPhone” X, but its high manufacturing costs and potential flaws pushed a switch to a new display technology further down the pipeline. was advanced to Apple plans to introduce the first MicroLED display in the Apple Watch next year, and the panels are likely to be supplied by LG and Sharp, not Samsung. It was planned to be introduced, but the technology again faced difficulties in bringing it to market.

Despite the first MicroLED Apple Watch launching next year, Apple employees are concerned that the next generation of display technology won’t be ready for larger devices like iPhones and iPads soon. It is said that Some future Apple products, such as mixed-reality headsets and foldable iPads, will come from companies like Sony, LG, and BOE in an effort to move away from Samsung, while next year’s OLED iPad models and high-end -End iPhone models will continue to rely on Samsung for the time being.

Apple has reportedly struggled to reduce its reliance on Samsung because of its manufacturing and technological superiority, with Apple being less powerful than other suppliers, a practice of secrecy, and poor quality. , flaws, and little publicity have led to extraordinary relationships that have to be compromised. About the manufacturing process. Samsung is said to be very distrustful of Apple, often barring Apple engineers and security personnel from its facilities and refusing to answer technical questions.

The report also cites numerous examples of disagreements between Apple and Samsung. For example, a South Korean supplier refused to honor Apple’s request to clean the screen of the iPhone 14 Pro despite the presence of debris and residue from the process of making Dyanmic’s cutouts. It is reported. small island. It seems that Apple was forced to conduct exhaustive testing of Samsung displays to detect defects and issues during product development.

