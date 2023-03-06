Season 10 kicks back on the Volkswagen Golf GTI | Rocket League





it’s time to relax

A secret treasure long lost in the shifting sands of Deadeye Canyon sat unhindered by the passage of time…until recently. Shocked explorers stumbled upon this pristine nature reserve and marveled at the thyme he capsule of exotic wildlife and botanical wonders. Awakened by an ancient spell, the heart of the desert seems to be beating again.

Rest, relax, collect riches and shift into neutrals in Season 10! please give me.

Season 10 begins Wednesday, March 8th!

Expand your Garage with Rocket Pass

A bountiful harvest has sprung up in the desert, and this season’s top pick is the Volkswagen Golf GTI! The timeless classic Golf GTI comes to Rocket League with an octane hitbox. The base car is available right away in Rocket Pass Premium, but players progressing through the tiers will also earn a tuned Volkswagen Golf GTI RLE! Both cars have realistic wheelsets to complete the look. is included.

Once you’ve settled on your new vehicle, you’ll need a few items to go with it!

Put the roaring engine aside and soothe your weary teammates with Tranquil and Serenity Engine audio. However, if you want to feed the beast, you can always slide into his SpotDot decal in the primordial.

For players who want to keep everything perfectly balanced, the realistic whip antenna is located in the center rear of the car instead of the standard side mount. Seek tranquility while channeling your energy into the Lotus Bloom Goal Explosion, or leave trails of fireflies on the Glister Trail. Look, I caught one!

The Season 10 Rocket Pass features a wide variety of rustic paint finishes, colorful wheels and decals inspired by the wonders of nature to keep you and your friends in good spirits throughout the season.

rough diamond

Deadeye Canyon doesn’t look so dead these days. The rapid proliferation of flora and fauna has transformed what was once a dusty desert into Deadeye Canyon (an oasis).

While exploring, you’ll hear new tunes whistling through the canyon. This is an oasis by zensei. It was originally written for Season 10 gameplay his trailer. Listen to the full in-game song on Rocket League Radio, or choose it as your anthem for the player just hours after the season starts.

reward is my reward

These new tournament rewards will soothe your spirits after a tough match. Equip Scalescore decals to pave your way to success, or grab an organic snack with the Ramen Bowl Topper. Relaxation may be everything this season, but don’t leave too much space! Grab the floating Spaceman Antenna and keep it in mind whenever you start drifting.

good luck Get critical hits with this season’s Black His Market rewards. This includes his 8-sided polyhedral goal explosion.

Tournament credits for Season 9 will be reset when this new season begins. Players who participate in Season 9 competitive tournaments will receive an All-Star Cup reward. Any unused Tournament Credits will be converted into the highest level of rewards a player can earn based on their Tournament Rank and amount of Tournament Credits. This conversion happens automatically the first time you log into Season 10.

back to game

Some time ago, we changed how the playlist population is displayed: Good, Great, or Great. A lot of people felt this was bad, great, or great, so we’re happy to introduce a new average wait time counter. Going forward, players will be able to see an estimated wait time to find their next match. This timer will appear on the Searching for Matches screen after selecting a playlist.

Don’t see a timer? Estimated wait times may not be available in certain circumstances, such as when a new Limited Time Mode is released.

under the hood

Everyone’s favorite behind-the-scenes video series is back with another installment. If you’ve ever wondered what it takes to record the engine audio you hear in Rocket League, he’s competent and the Psyonix audio team has it all explained. This episode will be released on his March 9th on Rocket League’s official YouTube channel!

urban sprout

The regenerative power of the oasis seems to extend beyond the edge of Deadeye Canyon. Garages around the world are reporting cars pouring into what was once a barren land. Hmm. A few weeks in the meditation caves of Psyonix may bring us enlightenment.

Ready to find your happy place? Season 10 begins on Wednesday, March 8th!

