Microsoft touts new GPT-powered chatbots for Dynamics 365 CRM, ERP apps





Microsoft today announced a generative AI chatbot for business users. It drafts email responses to customers, creates text summaries of Teams meetings, and generates marketing and sales email his campaigns.

Microsoft’s new Dynamics 365 Copilot, based on OpenAIs GPT-3, is an extension of existing CRM and ERP software that works with these applications to help you answer questions, create content, take conversations and notes. Help with the summary. This announcement fuels Microsoft’s ongoing AI push in business-centric apps.

Today’s announcement builds on recent AI momentum across Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, and the Power Platform, said Charles Lamanna, vice president of business applications and platforms at Microsoft, in a blog post.

Bot extensions include AI capabilities for Microsoft Teams, Viva Sales, and Power Apps, allowing citizen developers to write code using natural language.

Microsoft first announced GPT-3-powered code builders at the Build Developers Conference in May 2021. This was based on his GitHub pilot service. New Power Apps capabilities are now included in the Microsofts Dynamics 365 suite.

“Since 2021, the Power Platform has been working with OpenAI’s GPT technology to enable everyday employees to develop their own apps and tools. We’ve started using GPT, a new AI-driven era for low-code development,” said a Microsoft spokesperson.

Power Platform capabilities are now available in preview in the US. Dynamics 365 Copilot functionality is also available in preview, but with different regions and languages.

Jack Gold, Principal Analyst at J. Gold Associates, said chatbot technology will enhance Dynamic 365’s ability to analyze the ever-growing amount of information many sales and customer support professionals have to deal with. said it would help. Or time constraints, e.g. quickly get information about a customer before talking to them.

“In that respect, being able to ask questions in natural language and get suggestions and analysis is very valuable,” says Gold. “On the other hand, asking the wrong question can give you distorted or biased information about your question, which may not be very helpful. No, it doesn’t require human expertise to use the tool.”

The Copilot bot running on the Azure OpenAI service can be used with the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales and Viva Sales applications to help compose email responses to customers and Teams meeting email summaries in Outlook. The meeting summary will be populated with details from the seller’s CRM, such as product and pricing information, as well as insights from the recorded Teams call.

microsoft

Copilot from Microsoft summarizing Teams conversations.

Sales reps often spend hours each day on the phone with prospects and customers, and roughly the same amount of time summarizing action items for follow-through. Emily He, Microsoft’s vice president of business application marketing, wrote in a separate blog that to help with this, conversation intelligence automatically summarizes key topics, issues, and concerns discussed during meetings. said to provide

Last month, Microsoft announced the limited availability of Viva Sales’ AI-based chat capabilities. This feature can generate content suggestions based on customer emails, such as replying to an inquiry or request for proposal.

The Auto Email Reply feature is now generally available. On March 15th, Microsoft will add an extension for creating customizable emails. For example, a seller can generate an email suggesting a meeting time with a customer, including the suggested meeting date and time, based on the availability of the seller’s Outlook calendar.

microsoft

Your co-pilot will suggest an email response.

Viva Sales with Copilot notifies sellers when it’s time to follow up with prospects and customers, pre-formatted with personalized text and next best actions, and details like product descriptions, suggestions, and deadlines. You can also auto-generate a personalized email response.

Copilot in Dynamics 365 Customer Service helps agents create contextual answers to queries in both chat and email. You can also offer an interactive chat experience and case history.

Dynamics 365 Customer InsightsandDynamics 365 Marketing can curate targeted customer segments by using natural language to interact with your customer data platform.

The new feature can handle complex calculations and match customers who fit a selected profile, Microsoft said in a blog post. Marketers can describe customer segments in their own words and use the Query Her Assist feature to create target segments. A marketer can also use Dynamics 365 Copilot to get inspiration for new emails his campaign content based on questions.

microsoft

Outlook where Dynamics 365 Copilot creates email reply suggestions.

Copilot can also be used in Dynamics 365 Business Central to create product listings for online commerce, calling product attributes such as color, material, and size to create product descriptions for your online storefront in seconds. The description can be further adjusted by selecting the tone of voice, format and length. For example, Business Central customers using Shopify can seamlessly publish products with descriptions to their Shopify store with just a few clicks.

“Like any AI-enhanced feature, this should be seen as a tool, not an answer to free people from the necessary expertise.” can be over-reliant on their own abilities, and anything we can do to give people better insights about their data, in this case our customers, would be very useful and potentially us can be more efficient and effective in our work.

“But that doesn’t mean salespeople and other individuals shouldn’t make their own decisions about recommendations,” he said.

