‘More than Just an Initiative’: How PepsiCo Combines Innovation and Sustainability

Sustainability may not be the first thing you think of when you crack open a can of cold soda, but Athina Kanioura, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer at PepsiCo, has a positive environmental impact. A desire to give is at the heart of her company’s approach, she says.

Whether it’s using AI to prevent leaks in factories, developing bio-based thermoplastics for product display stands, or using a bespoke data platform to meet regulatory requirements, PepsiCo is making sure the products it sells are sustainable. We work hard to make sure it’s produced, shipped and sold in tangible form. way possible.

“For us, it’s an integral part of the company,” she says. “It’s all about how we can create a positive environment for the food value chain, the communities we serve, or the people who manufacture and buy our products.”

PepsiCo’s commitment to sustainability is known as pep+ (PepsiCo Positive), which Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta has described as “the future of the company” and a fundamental change in how the company behaves and behaves. increase.

Kanioura says technology has played a key role in helping the company make this transition, and her organization looks at sustainability through several lenses.

One is the portfolio, which covers the products the company creates. Whether it’s a can of soda or a packet of potato chips. Another lens focuses on packaging and the transition from plastic to biodegradable materials. Finally, a great deal of effort is being made across agriculture and climate change, especially when it comes to meeting goals and driving innovation.

PepsiCo employs approximately 250,000 people worldwide and develops a variety of data-driven technologies in-house, especially to ensure compliance with environmental, social and governance (ESG) regulations.

But the company also recognizes that innovation is a team sport and works with external organizations to develop innovative solutions to tough sustainability challenges.

“For various functions, we have partners,” says Kanioura. “We work with technology start-ups or established companies on specific issues we have in this space.”

Efforts with startups are led by David Schwartz, Vice President of Pepsi Collab, a dedicated team under Caniura’s management and tasked with leveraging innovation.

Schwatrz told ZDNET last year how the lab, which has so far expanded more than 30 startups in more than 200 countries, is working on a range of products that will help PepsiCo reach its sustainability goals. explained whether

An example is our partnership with WINT, a technology company that uses artificial intelligence to prevent water leaks at PepsiCo factories. It is estimated that the system can reduce annual water consumption by up to 25%.

In Turkey, PepsiCo is working with Pulse Industrial and BrenPower to monitor and detect steam trap failures in their plants through AI systems.

PepsiCo is also working with UBQ Materials to turn unsorted household waste, such as organic matter and non-recyclable plastics, into bio-based thermoplastics that can be used in product display stands.

Schwatrz says the aim is to bring these innovations in-house and produce positive environmental results in the most efficient way possible.

“We are a large company with critical infrastructure,” he says. “We want this solution to seamlessly integrate into PepsiCo’s system.”

In all of these pioneering fields, Kaniura said, it’s important to recognize that positive environmental outcomes are more than just a convenience.

She stresses the need to ensure that ESG factors are considered in all investment analysis and business decisions.

PepsiCo already reports ESG metrics across “hundreds of KPIs,” Kanioura said.

Kanioura said it has built a bespoke data infrastructure aimed at creating a unified platform for the information the company holds.

“Data is traditionally held everywhere. It may be in a spreadsheet, it may be held in a fleet department, it may be held in another system in an agricultural team or a factory. It’s a big platform,” she says.

“If we could have a single data base for sustainability, it would be very easy to report our KPIs in a consistent way. It will be much easier to include it as a parameter.”

Kaniura gives an example. The company implements an integrated business plan, in which it determines goals for the next three years.

One of these decisions may include product launches. This will only succeed if companies can consider all variations of sustainability as part of their launch process.

“Unless we embed sustainability KPIs into every part of PepsiCo’s processes, we will never make a difference,” she says.

According to Kanioura, her current goal is to continue to refine her approach and ensure that the technical systems her team offers—whether bespoke developments or created in partnership with outside innovators—are sustainable. It’s about making it easier to center sex. of each business decision.

“We need to think of all the key areas of our business and look at how we incorporate sustainability KPIs into all our programs from the source. It’s what we call part of the business movement. — We have the largest fleet in North America — and consumer sales,” she says.

“I would like to emphasize above all that sustainability is an integral part of the company’s strategy. It is not just another initiative.”

