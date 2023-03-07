How loud are rocket launches?





Watch footage of NASA’s Apollo program Saturn V launches in the 1960s and 1970s. One thing that’s even more impressive than the polyester-heavy fashions and retro haircuts is how far away the crowds of spectators are from the main event.

There are several good reasons for this, and noise is one of them. Loud sounds can be deadly, and few human-made sounds were as loud as the Saturn V.

When the Apollo astronauts took off on their mission to the moon, they flew more than 3.2 miles (5.1 km) away from the excited crowd. Even at such a distance the noise was incredible. A common myth at the time was that the sound waves from the Saturn V’s engine were so powerful that they melted the concrete of the launch pad and set fire to grass a mile (1.6 km) away (both false). was).

NASA measurements at the time captured a launch sound of 204 decibels. Compare that to the 120-160 decibels of a jetliner taking off. Even at 1.5 miles (2.4 km) away, the noise from the Saturn V launch was recorded at 120 decibels, as loud as a rock concert or car horn at very close range.

“The physics of launches always amazes me,” says Anthony Lu, a Florida cafe owner who has watched and photographed launches since the Saturn V days. Used in disaster films like earthquakes to create the “experience” of a subsonic earthquake in theaters.

“A close-up shot is a bit like Sensurround,” says Rue. “After you feel a slight tremor, before you hear the actual sound, the building rumbles in your chest. Subsonic bass frequencies crackle your ears. It makes a roaring sound like

Last year, a team of scientists at Brigham Young University in Utah calculated the loudness of the Saturn V. They came up with a finding very similar to NASA’s own record of 203 decibels.

The difference between 160 and 200 decibels may not sound like much in the big picture, but it is.

170 decibels is equivalent to 10 aircraft engines. 200 is the equivalent of 10,000 engines for him,” said Kent Gee, lead author of the study and then professor of physics at Brigham Young University.

