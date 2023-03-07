TECH Project Raises $900 Million Debt Financing Commitment





Queensland Pacific Metals (QPM) has announced that it has received a benchmark debt financing agreement totaling A$900 million for TECH projects.

Following the release of the TECH Projects Advanced Feasibility Study, QPM has received an updated non-binding Letter of Interest from Canada’s export credit agency, Export Development Canada (EDC), for debt financing of up to A$400 million. received.

In addition, Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) and Export Finance Australia (EFA) each continue to conduct due diligence on the TECH project for potential debt financing commitments of $250 million. This brings the total current debt funding to $900 million.

QPM’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Steven Grocott, explains:

Our strategy was to target government-backed lending institutions. We look forward to the due diligence and credit approval.

What’s next for project debt financing?

The TECH project is aligned with the Australian Government’s Critical Minerals Strategy objective to diversify the world’s supply of critical minerals and capture more value from the world’s critical minerals value chain.

Interest from EDC has been fueled by the potential supply of equipment and services from Canadian companies for the construction of TECH projects. Financing by EDC is subject to the successful completion of its due diligence process and typical project finance terms such as security, debt repayment and equity financing.

NAIF and EFA continue to discuss funding with QPM. Previously, NAIF had informed QPM that the project had passed the strategic evaluation phase of the application process and was now in the due diligence stage.

EFA has already evaluated the TECH project, fulfilling the agency’s mission to provide financial expertise and solutions to support Australian businesses in a range of industries, including critical minerals. EFA is currently conducting detailed due diligence on the TECH project.

QPM is working with debt advisor KPMG Corporate Finance to accelerate discussions with other lenders, including K-Sure, which previously provided Letters of Interest. K-Sure has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen its ability to co-finance with EFA.

QPM debt financing progress.

Go to this partner’s profile page to learn more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.innovationnewsnetwork.com/tech-project-procures-900m-debt-financing-commitments/30717/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos