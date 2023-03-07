Fewer employees are promoted to senior positions





Google Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai speaking at an event in New Delhi on December 19, 2022.

Sajjad Hussein | AFP | Getty Images

Google has warned employees that fewer will be promoted to senior levels this year.

The process is manager-led and much the same as last year, but the pace of hiring has been slow, so the company plans to promote fewer people to L6 and above than it did when Google was growing faster, the company said. said in an email seen by CNBC. The L6 distinction refers to the first tier of staff considered senior and typically includes people with around 10 years of experience.

This change comes when Google implements a new performance review system called Google Reviews and Development (GRAD). As CNBC reported in his December, this leaves more Google employees with lower performance ratings and fewer with higher ratings. The insider previously reported in an email on Monday.

Like many large tech companies, Google has a vast middle management staff. Google is also cutting costs as growth slows and recession fears persist. The company has been slowing hiring and announced in January that it would cut 12,000 jobs, or about 6% of its workforce.

In an email Monday, the tech giant said it would cut back on promotions to senior positions “to ensure that the number of Googlers in more senior and leadership roles rises proportionately as the company grows.” said.

“If your boss believes you are ready for a promotion, they will nominate you,” the email said. Tech workers who wish to “self-nominate” can do so for a “short window of time” from March 6-8, according to the email.

Google did not immediately provide comment for this article.

Watch: Google May Gain Second Advantage in Chatbot Tech

