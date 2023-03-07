Google’s popular Pixel Watch cost just $123 to make





The Google Pixel Watch is priced at $349. (Source: Google)

Counterpoint Research’s latest BoM analysis reveals accurate estimates of manufacturing costs for the Google Pixel Watch. This figure only considers hardware costs, which add up to $123 USD, effectively 35% of the MSRP.

Along with the Pixel 7 series, Google announced its first-generation smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, last year. The watch was generally well received and is widely considered a solid replacement for rivals such as Samsung’s Galaxy Watch5 and Apple Watch Series 8. A new report offers insight into how much it costs Google to build the Pixel Watch.

According to analytics firm Counterpoint Research, it cost Google to build the Pixel Watch for just US$123. Please note that the numbers provided refer only to the Pixel Watch bill of materials (BoM) and do not take into account costs incurred in other stages such as R&D and marketing. Out of that US$123 figure, the Pixel Watch’s most expensive parts are the processor and memory, accounting for 26.9% (US$33) of the BoM. The watch’s 1.2-inch AMOLED screen costs 17.2% (US$21.5) of the total BoM, while the case, waterproofing, and heat treatment cost 14.7% (US$18).

Either way, the Pixel Watch offers solid value for money, with a $349 MSRP less than the base Apple Watch Series 8 ($399) and more expensive than the 40mm BT Galaxy Watch5 ($279). BoM accounts for 35% of MSRP. There isn’t much information about the BoMs of competing watches, but the OnePlus Watch, for example, cost US$68 to manufacture and is priced at US$159, which translates to a BoM of 42% of the smartwatch’s MSRP.

