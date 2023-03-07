Beauty and the Beast: The Impact of the US-China Tech War on Climate and Energy





Tensions from the US-China tech war are spilling over into green tech and tackling climate change. Beijing revised import and export guidelines to limit the export of solar panel equipment (but not the panels themselves), according to a report last month. China produces and exports the most solar panels in the world and dominates the solar panel supply chain. The top 10 suppliers of solar PV manufacturing equipment are in China, with Chinese manufacturers accounting for at least 80% of all steps in the solar panel manufacturing process.

In particular, moves to restrict exports of equipment used to manufacture critical technologies (here solar panels) mirror US actions to do the same with semiconductors. It is consistent with Beijing’s typical tit-for-tat approach in responding to controversial events with the United States. As the US-China geopolitical conflict hits the green tech sector, intense competition brings both strengths and weaknesses to the industry.

cute…

The bottlenecks and vulnerabilities exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic have contributed to the global push for onshore, reshore, and friendshore supply chains, resulting in increased investment in core technologies. I’m here. The Biden administration is increasing spending on semiconductors, STEM education, batteries and related components. America’s green tech sector will not only receive greater policy priorities, but will also benefit from new funding initiatives and investments in STEM-related human capital and infrastructure. Moreover, diversified technology supply chains will reduce the geopolitical influence of third countries such as China in the medium to long term.

In addition, recognizing supply chain advantages by countries of interest has the advantage of spurring research and development of alternative technologies to reduce reliance on fragile supply chains. China’s dominance in the production of silicon, the key mineral used in commercial solar panels, is now being replaced by perovskite (although Chinese companies still play a major role in developing the technology) and US-led It helps justify research and commercialization of other materials for making solar panels, such as cadmium – telluride.

…and ugly

China watchers have traditionally pointed to climate as an area of ​​cooperation with China, even when tensions are high, but increasingly geopolitics are turning environmental efforts into competition. In Secretary Raimond’s November 30 speech on US-China relations, competition was mentioned to him 26 times, but cooperation was mentioned only six times. Democrats initially rushed to cut themselves off from China’s domestic clean energy industry, temporarily straining relations with allies. Meanwhile, Republicans like Republican Rep. Kathy McMorris Rogers are trying to slow the transition to clean energy (and are focused on beating China) for fear of over-reliance on China. Geopolitical competition for climate change mitigation. As Ilaria Marzocco pointed out, the national security motivations for developing these technologies outweigh the needs of climate change.

Escalating even non-technical conflicts between the US and China could threaten progress in tackling climate change and developing green technology. A conflict between the two over flashpoints like Taiwan’s could be a distraction for these giants, causing green technology advancements to take a back seat to traditional security priorities. China suspended high-level US-China bilateral climate talks after Nancy Pelosis’ visit to Taiwan (although talks resumed in November). Further strained relations as the US and China trade blows could jeopardize the deployment of green technologies and emissions reductions.

Looking Forward: Pushing the Beautiful, Mitigating the Ugly

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) spends billions of dollars funding clean energy initiatives. The rapid implementation of various funding mechanisms allows green tech companies to take advantage of the competition. Already, the Environmental Protection Agency is making progress. On February 14, we announced the guidelines for the IRA’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. Of this, $7 billion is targeted for solar power deployment through the Zero Emission Technology Fund competition. We plan to start accepting proposals this summer. Ensuring implementation of US industrial policy addresses the classic climate challenge of failing to deliver on promises and alleviating the pain of reorienting supply chains.

Policy makers also need to prevent the counter-productive impact of technology tensions. The Biden administration plans additional tech restrictions, backed by bipartisan support to counter China in multiple sectors. Beijing can respond in kind, with its own limits beyond solar panel installations. For example, China also controls his chain of wind power supplies, and the Chinese government has objected to Ford’s CATL deal over concerns that he might share core his battery technology with US companies. chanting. But Biden’s executive order on potential foreign investments has been anticipated for months, so it’s no surprise to Beijing. Clearly communicating with China about US policy changes, when appropriate, can help dampen responses to competition policy.

Meanwhile, de-risking other areas of the relationship will insulate green tech from the ramifications of geopolitical competition, just as the Perosis Taiwan visit put high-level US-China climate talks on hold for months. By maintaining bilateral dialogue and cooperating on other areas of mutual interest, such as the control of AI-powered weapons, the illicit fentanyl trade, and nuclear threats from North Korea and Iran, It can counter some of the spillovers of increased tensions on the green tech sector.

China and the United States are the top two emitters, together accounting for nearly 40% of global CO2 emissions. A healthy level of competition can foster innovation and clean energy uptake and secure supply chains, but government officials say rivalries between the green tech powers will slow development and slow down markets around the world. Care must be taken not to escalate to the point where the best tools are no longer accessible. to combat emissions. How the two governments will manage the relationship and how domestic policies will influence the economic performance of green tech companies and global climate security outcomes.

Jennifer Lee is a member of the Atlantic Council’s Fellowship of Women in Energy and Climate Leaders of the Year. She is an Associate at Scowcroft Group.

