China pursues self-reliant scientific and technological progress for the benefit of all__(cctv.com)





BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) — Thousands of parliamentarians and political advisers are gathering in Beijing to attend annual meetings and set China’s key development agenda for the year ahead and beyond. . As a country aiming for high-quality development through technological innovation, independence in science and technology and self-improvement have become a hot topic.

The National Museum of China, near the session’s main venue, the Great Hall of the People, hosts a popular exhibition highlighting 30 years of progress in the country’s manned space program, and how China has fared. Accurately indicates how much. The independence of science and technology and the benefits it brings to the world.

Independent yet open

Breakthroughs have been made in core technologies in key areas, with breakthroughs in areas such as human spaceflight, lunar and Mars exploration, and deep and deep seas, according to a government work report submitted Sunday for parliamentarians to consider. A series of innovations were born – earth probes, supercomputers, satellite navigation, quantum information, nuclear technology, airliner construction, artificial intelligence.

In late 2022, China’s space station Tiangong will enter a new stage of application and development. It currently features his basic three-module configuration consisting of a core module named Tianhe and his two lab modules Wentian and Mengtian.

Space station construction benefits from China’s system of pooling national resources and power. Hundreds of thousands of scientific researchers have joined the program inspired by the spirit of independence and independent innovation. The self-development rate of the main components of the space station has reached 100%.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly stressed the importance of independence and self-improvement in science and technology.

President Xi, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Chairman of the Central Committee, said that accelerating efforts to achieve greater independence and strength in science and technology will help China achieve high-quality development. It is the path that must be taken in order to proceed. The Military Commission is attending deliberations with fellow members of the Jiangsu delegation on Sunday at the ongoing first session of China’s state legislative body, the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC). There is

He said that China should ultimately rely on scientific and technological innovation to open up new development areas and new platforms, and cultivate new growth drivers and new strengths in the face of fierce international competition. .

Building independence and strength in science and technology is the key to building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects within the set time frame.

Wang Xiaojun, director of the China Rocket Technology Research Institute and member of the 14th Chinese People’s Committee, said that China’s achievements in space exploration are a strong example of China’s technological innovation, taking the construction of the space station as a prominent example. said that it reflects the Political Advisory Council, the highest political advisory body.

Science and technology empowerment is a prominent symbol of China’s high-quality development, and science and technology innovation has become an important driving force in China’s modernization, Wang added.

The country has risen to 11th place in the 2022 Global Innovation Index, remaining the only middle-income country among the top 30, according to the latest rankings released by the World Intellectual Property Organization.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, China’s R&D spending in 2022 will reach 3.87 trillion yuan (about US$445 billion), a year-on-year increase of 10.4%.

Self-supporting perseverance will not only promote the development of China’s science and technology, but also create more opportunities for global cooperation.

In the manned space program, China has signed agreements and carried out cooperation projects with France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Pakistan and many space agencies and organizations. Its Tiangong space station is the first to be open to all UN member states.

In a program of cooperation with the United Nations Space Agency, the first batch of Tiangong’s experiments in aerospace medicine, life sciences and biotechnology, microgravity physics and combustion science, astronomy, and other emerging technologies include projects in 17 countries. is included.

China is fully aware that independent innovation should not preclude international cooperation.

global chain

Scientific and technological independence has helped China’s high-tech enterprises build core competitiveness and enabled them to become an integral part of the global innovative industrial chain.

Battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), located in Ningde, Fujian province in eastern China, is now operating at full capacity, and its blue battery cells are being used by BMW, Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and many others worldwide. It will be shipped to automakers. and Volvo.

Founded in 2011, CATL has been #1 in power battery system usage for the sixth year in a row and #1 in energy storage battery shipments for the second year in a row.

To be even more involved in global industrial cooperation, CATL has built power battery production plants in Thuringia, Germany and Debrecen, Hungary. In February, Ford Motor Company’s Lithium Iron Phosphate battery plant in Michigan, USA, confirmed that it would work with Ford Motor Company to provide technical and service support for the new plant.

In 2022, China’s foreign trade has endured the impact of multiple unexpected factors, with exports of EVs, photovoltaic (PV) products and lithium batteries increasing by 131.8%, 67.8% and 86.7% respectively.

China’s global market share of PV polysilicon, lithium battery cells and modules will exceed 70% in 2021, according to the China Photovoltaic Industry Association.

Fatih Birol, chief of the International Energy Agency, told the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, “Today China is the biggest driver of clean energy technologies.

Mr. Zou Ming, senior engineer of Panzhihua Iron and Steel Research Institute and deputy representative of NPC, said that enterprises should give full play to the key role of innovation, and make scientific and technological innovation the biggest driving force in China’s modernization journey. said it should be changed.

Benefits for everyone

While adhering to its own innovation, China actively promotes the sharing and exchange of science and technology, aiming to benefit all mankind.

The contribution of scientific and technological progress to the country’s economic growth is over 60%, according to a government work report.

In February, a group of guests from Mexico came to Fujian to study the technology of “Juncao”, an economical and environmentally friendly alternative to wood, a substrate for mushroom cultivation.

Discovered by Chinese scientists, Juncao is famous as a “magic grass” because it is especially suitable for developing countries to improve agriculture and reduce poverty.

It is becoming a sustainable new industry in countries and regions along the Belt and Road, which has been introduced in 106 countries, creating hundreds of thousands of job opportunities and contributing to poverty alleviation.

At the 2019 UN conference, former General Assembly President María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés described Juncao as “a symbol of China’s Belt and Road Initiative”. The World Bank estimates it could help lift 7.6 million people out of extreme poverty. 32 million people from moderate poverty.

China has also hosted a large number of international students to learn about Juncao technology. To date, the country has organized 310 international training sessions on the technology at home and abroad, training more than 10,000 people.

When chairing a group study session of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China last month, Xi emphasized openness, trust and confidence in the international scientific and technological community to make new and greater contributions to human progress. said that efforts should be made to strengthen cooperation. civilization.

China has established science and technology cooperation relationships with more than 160 countries and regions, and has signed 116 intergovernmental agreements on science and technology cooperation.

In 2022, China has signed or renewed 25 international science and technology cooperation documents, and has made fruitful cooperation with many countries in multiple fields such as COVID-19 control, biodiversity, climate change, and clean energy.

Since April 1, 2021, the country’s 500-meter aperture spherical radio telescope has been made available to scientists around the world. Meanwhile, the products, technologies and services related to the Beidou Navigation Satellite System have been applied in more than half of all countries around the world. .

After the recent devastating earthquake hit Turkiye, China rapidly deployed several satellites to help analyze the disaster situation and allocate relief resources.

With scientific and technological progress, China is ready for international scientific and technological cooperation, and will continue to contribute to the development of global science and technology for the benefit of mankind.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.cctv.com/2023/03/07/ARTIfZ2diqeN65RJtov2TabH230307.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos