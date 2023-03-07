Google CEO defends desk-sharing policy, says office is like a ‘ghost town’





Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai gestures at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 22, 2020.

Fabric Collini | AFP | Getty Images

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has defended the cloud division’s new desk-sharing policy for employees, explaining that some of the company’s offices are virtually empty and real estate is expensive. I reminded my employees of something.

It’s clear to me, according to audio obtained by CNBC, that Pichai said at an all-hands meeting last week that they’re trying to be efficient and save money while simultaneously using their resources. “By the way, when you walk in there are so many empty desks that it feels like a ghost town and people routinely complain that it’s not a good experience.”

Pichai’s comments follow last month’s CNBC report on Google’s plans to ask cloud employees and partners to share desks in the sector’s five largest locations, including New York and San Francisco. The company calls its downsizing effort the Cloud Office Evolution (CLOE).

In Alphabet’s fourth-quarter earnings report in early February, management said it expected a reduction in the current quarter in connection with a reduction in global office space as the company considers slowing revenue growth and continued recession concerns. He said he expects it to cost about $500 million.

Pichai said many people “only come to the office two days a week,” making inefficient use of the current space.

“We should be good stewards of our finances,” Mr. Pichai said. You have to be careful how you think about it.

At the same all-hands meeting, Anas Osman, Google Cloud’s vice president of strategy and operations, said about a third of employees were in the office at least four days a week, referring to the return to work the group implemented. citing data. to a physical location.

As part of the pilot, employees were given the option of dedicated or shared desks, Osman said.

“These one-to-one desks were actually used about 35% of the time over four days. increase.”

In some ways, he said, sharing has also led to increased productivity.

According to Osman, pilot data shows Googlers report significantly better collaboration when assigned days to work in the office, even in a rotating model or shared desks.

Pichai added that the new policy is only for cloud employees at this time, and that the company “gives teams the freedom to experiment.” The cloud department makes up about a quarter of the company’s overall workforce.

During the meeting, Pichai addressed employee concerns about the deployment of the shared desk policy and how it was communicated to employees. reported that it started appearing in the system. One popular meme says, “Every cost-cutting measure doesn’t have to be worded to sound good to your employees.”

In response to questions and comments submitted by employees, Pichai said, “Double-speaking is disrespectful and irritating,” and, “Bad things happen, all bad things don’t have to sound like miracles.

Pichai replied, ‘I agree with you here. Your feedback is valid.’

“We should always try to be as candid as possible,” Pichai said. .Speaking out into the world, with so many stakeholders, I think sometimes nuances matter and words can have a material impact.That’s part of communication. I sometimes see it reflected in

A Google spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

