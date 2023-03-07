Rishi Sunak’s Science and Technology Framework: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announces new framework to make UK a science and technology superpower





UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday launched a new framework through a newly created ministry, the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Technology, as part of a vision to solidify the UK’s status as a science and technology superpower by 2030. raised.

British and Indian leaders said the new science and technology framework is designed to challenge all parts of government and that through 10 major actions over the next decade, all parts of government will become the world’s science and technology leaders. He said he would try to stay on the front lines and create a coordinated approach across governments.

Downing Street fosters investment in innovation, brings the world’s best talent to the UK and promotes artificial intelligence (AI).

“Pioneering science and innovation have been in our DNA for decades. But in an increasingly competitive world, focus, dynamism and leadership are the only ways to stay ahead. We can do that,” said Sunak.

“That is why we are setting out 10 key actions under a bold new plan to solidify our position as a global science and technology superpower by 2030. From the pursuit of transformative technologies such as the and improve lives across the country,” he said.

Deliveries of the new framework will begin soon with the first series of projects. These projects are estimated to be worth around half a billion in new and existing funding for skills and infrastructure to help the UK lead the world in ‘game-changing technology’. “.

Find stories that interest you”Innovation and technology is our future. From boosting productivity and wages to transforming healthcare, lowering energy prices and ultimately creating jobs and economic growth in the UK It’s all about spending more on public services,” said Michelle Donnellan, Britain’s new secretary for science, innovation and technology. She added: “That is why today we are unleashing the full potential of our UK government and private sector partners to help drive our push to become a tech superpower because we are so excited about the future of AI, quantum and other technologies. Because the only reason is to be a world leader in the industry of the future: can we improve the lives of all Britons,’ she said.

The UK government said its framework, in consultation with industry experts and academics, is designed to enable stronger growth, better work and bolder discoveries.

It covers 250 million investments in three “truly transformative” technologies – AI, quantum technology and engineering biology – to tackle the biggest global challenges such as climate change and healthcare.

It will also allocate up to $50 million to foster joint investment in science from the private sector and philanthropists to advance the discoveries of the future, and to create hundreds of new doctorates for AI researchers. has been allocated $117 million in existing funding, and $8 million to find the next researcher. A generation of AI leaders from around the world are conducting research in the UK.

The UK government has also announced that it will further extend the financial guarantees offered to Horizon Europe applicants in the UK until 30 June as part of its scientific collaboration with the EU.

Stay on top of important technology and startup news. Subscribe to our daily newsletter to get the latest must-read tech news delivered straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/technology/rishi-sunak-unveils-new-framework-to-make-uk-science-tech-superpower/articleshow/98453885.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos