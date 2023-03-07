After India, Google will start laying off employees in this country





The current layoffs at this Google office primarily affect high-paid senior employees, who are looking to reset pay levels and reduce operating costs while improving overall work efficiency.

New Delhi, Update: Mar 7 2023 09:20 IST

Abhik Sengupta: Google’s China unit has begun layoffs after CEO Sundar Pichai announced plans to lay off 12,000 employees worldwide in January. According to Beijing-based media company Pandaily, the current round of job cuts at Google’s China office is “to reset salary standards and reduce operating costs while improving overall work efficiency.” , mainly affecting high-paid senior employees. According to the report, some employees will get their last month’s salary, discounts on shares and annual paid leave, 30,000 yuan (3.5 lakh) in cash, and medical insurance if they retire by March 10. I am adding that I can receive it. “They receive a salary but are not required to work. This may be due to Chinese laws to protect workers from unfair dismissal.

Before China, Google began laying off workers in its India division. Last month, the company abruptly laid off about 450 employees from various departments. Google India’s main office hubs are located in Gurugram, Bangalore and Hyderabad. Around the same time, Google’s Singapore office was laying off some employees.

At the time, Sanjay Gupta, vice president of Google India, said in a letter to employees that the company had conducted rigorous reviews across product areas and features. He said, “We have already sent separate emails to affected US employees. In other countries, this process will take longer due to local laws and practices.”

Nicole Tsai, a former program manager at Google, claims the layoffs “felt really random” and that “the decision was not consulted with anyone and everyone knew about the layoffs at the same time.” Did.

In January 2023, Google CEO Sundar Pichai released a letter announcing the company’s decision to lay off 12,000 employees. The first round of layoffs will affect U.S. workers, and as part of their compensation, companies will offer an entire notice period (minimum of 60 days), a severance package, payment for vacation time used, bonuses for 2022, and We were offering 6 months of payments. of healthcare.

In the letter, Pichai added that Google is a 25-year-old company “destined for a difficult economic cycle.” The letter also highlights Google’s growing interest in generative AI (artificial intelligence), which has become very popular following the public release of ChatGPT. The company has announced its own ChatGPT rival called Bard AI, but it’s not yet available to a wider audience. Microsoft has released Bard’s rival, Bing AI.

— end —

Edited by:

Abik Sengupta

release date:

March 7, 2023

