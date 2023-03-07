IoT Security Conference Track Added to IoT Tech Expo





IoT Tech Expo, May 17-18, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA, will bring together a diverse range of IoT security specialists to share their knowledge and insights on the latest developments in intelligent building security, supply chain. Security, data, device security, and more.

The Applied IoT Security Track is expected to attract a large number of visitors interested in discovering the latest IoT security innovations and how they can be used to stimulate business growth. Applied IoT Security conference track speakers include:

Braja Krishna Das, Lead Engineer: IoT, Innovation, Advanced Analytics, Starbucks Stevie Rhim, Senior Platform Product Manager, Abbott Christopher Witbracht, Global Director, Technology & Security, Anheuser-Busch InBev

“We are excited to bring the Applied IoT Security Track to Santa Clara’s IoT Tech Expo program. We believe it will provide an opportunity and be a worthy addition to our program.”

Lia Richards, Head of Conferences, TechEx Events

Featured sessions include:

Lockdown Intelligent Building Security Supply Chain and IoT Security Management Device Security Inside and Out State of IoT Device Security in Major Industries Data Volume and IoT Security Building a Robust Cyber ​​Security Strategy, Embracing Zero Trust An IoT Perspective

In addition to the Applied IoT Security track, the IoT Tech Expo North America program will feature an exhibit hall showcasing the latest IoT solutions and a VIP networking party at Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

Registration for IoT Tech Expo North America is open and early bird pricing is available for a limited time. Complimentary expo tickets grant access to the Applied IoT Security and Accelerating IoT conference tracks and exhibit floor.

For more information on the Expo and the Applied IoT Security Track, please visit www.iottechexpo.com/northamerica.

Published by TechEx

The TechEx Event portfolio is a world series of international conferences and exhibitions showcasing cutting-edge technological innovation in business.

The TechEx Event portfolio is a world series of international conferences and exhibitions showcasing cutting-edge technological innovation in business.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.iotforall.com/press-releases/iot-security-conference-track-added-to-iot-tech-expo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos