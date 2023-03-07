Google’s evolution from Don’t be Evil to win at any cost





Consider how important Google has become in our lives. Think about how often you search for something on Google. Think of the very personal things we search for every day, such as medical conditions or financial advice. Most of us trust Google with our most sensitive thoughts.

Trusting Google Search is just the beginning. Gmail has about 2 billion active his users using 105 languages ​​and 27% of all emails opened on the internet worldwide are opened in his Gmail.

YouTube is even more dominant, with over 2.5 billion monthly active users. That’s just over a quarter of him in the world’s population. According to my Google search of him (I know), only 53% of the world has high speed internet. So if you live anywhere in the world with a decent internet connection, you probably use YouTube. And most people browsing the internet outside of China use Chrome, Google’s dominant browser.

Also see how Google impacts our digital lives with other products such as Google Cloud, Drive, Photos, Nest Thermostats, Nest Cameras, Nest Smoke Alarms, Android Phones, Pixel Phones, Google Chat, Google Meet, and more. I can’t even cover all the methods of Maps, Waze, or Google Calendar. The list goes on. Saying “OK, Google” out loud can wake up random Google-powered devices.

Google recently laid off over 12,000 employees. Some of them have worked for Google companies for decades. Some were told they had to leave immediately. When employees asked Google why they were being treated so harshly, it said (among other things) that fired employees had access to sensitive consumer data and had to leave suddenly. was broken

We trusted Google. He trusted his Google employees, both current and former, including those who were recently laid off.

My relationship with Google is very complicated. Like most people, I use many Google services and am concerned about how much data they hold. Additionally, my company, The Trade Desk, has partnered with Google’s Ad Exchange, which remains one of the fiercest competitors. In particular, it competes with the lesser-known DV360 advertising platform.

At The Trade Desk, we help advertisers buy digital ads with the most advanced technology possible. We buy billions of dollars in advertising each year, most of which affect Google in some way.

Governments around the world, including the US Department of Justice (DOJ), are now evaluating Google’s superiority. When Google competes, is it played fairly? Good question. DOJ has obviously done his homework. Some at Google have tried to suggest they were here before as the government has scrutinized them in the past. DOJ seems to have a clear understanding of the problem, and understands that the strengths of Google’s search product dominate other products as well.

Some governments, regulators and industry players are also asking which assets Google should keep and what they should spin off. It’s natural to jump on such potential remedies. But I believe such an approach masks the real problem of a highly complex and intertwined business.

Google’s amazing product empire started as a search engine before becoming this meshed product portfolio. YouTube completed its acquisition eight years after he founded Google. Everyone knows Google and YouTube, but some of its most original products are his B2B advertising tools that most consumers have never heard of. Years ago, Google took advantage of the search engine and on top of it he built an advertising product called AdSense. Since then, it has been renamed and bundled many times, a product that allows search buyers to buy internet banners and video ads.

Google search dominates the market, so naturally millions of websites started selling ads when AdSense was launched. The extension almost instantly turned millions of search advertisers into banner advertisers, expanding its empire. It is the largest advertising network ever created and would not have been possible without search engines.

Google’s advertising reach was further expanded with the acquisition of the company that selects, measures and reports on all Internet Double Click purchases. It’s like owning the Visa and Mastercard of internet advertising. By owning Double Click, Google is said to now handle most advertising transactions across the world’s Internet, with a market share of around 90%. Publishers rely heavily on this product.

Google also built a digital ad exchange on top of Double Click. Basically, it’s a real-time exchange like NASDAQ, but for digital advertising. Double Click was so popular in ad serving and measurement that their exchange also became the market leader almost overnight. And then there’s his DV360, Google’s ad-buying platform that buys on exchanges for advertisers.

Many people in the industry, including DOJ, believe that millions of ad deal defenses, prosecutors, judges, juries, court reporters, bailiffs, and bondholders are essentially one company for this conglomerate of ad tech capabilities. I have asked if I have the right to do so. Every second on the Internet, prices are set and auctioned in the blink of an eye.

The dangers of such B2B market dominance may not be obvious to consumers, but they are very real. Think about journalism and the crucial role it plays in curbing power of all kinds, including foreign and domestic governments.

A major news outlet such as Gannett may rely on advertising for half of its revenue. Smaller publishers often get all their ads and ad services from Google. I can see why many would argue that the news media survives Google’s whims. The fourth position has always relied on advertising as an important source of funding, and this dramatic change in its funding dynamics should concern us all.

It’s natural to wonder how we got here. The Google Search + AdSense relationship is just the tip of the iceberg.

A few years ago, each division of Google seemed to operate separately. Strategic thinking seemed reasonable. If Chrome operates separately from the advertising business, Chrome will not optimize for Google Ads, and will not optimize Ads at all. And for all appearances it worked. In my experience, Chrome engineers didn’t care about ads. They knew advertising would pay, but they just wanted to build a better and faster browser.

But for advertisers and publishers, the anti-competitive impact has accelerated and pervasive with the founding and restructuring of Alphabet about seven years ago. Perhaps in an attempt to gain more support from Wall Street, Google decided to separate its profitable business from its costly and speculative ventures. As such, Google brought together almost all of its advertising businesses under his single umbrella, including YouTube, Search, AdX, Double Click, DV360 and his ad network formerly known as AdSense. With this new structure, Google’s Enterprise Sales team now bundles and sells a vast suite of products together.

This created an incentive for both engineers and salespeople to leverage their power. For advertisers and publishers, it seemed like decentralized accountability and centralized incentives. And somewhere along the line, a company that once prided itself on doing no evil seemed to operate with another mantra winn at all costs.

For example, YouTube, DoubleClick, and DV360Google can offer rebates or discounts if an advertiser achieves a minimum of $10 million in ad spend across searches. Or there’s the industry example of an advertiser who bought enough of her Google products for the company and promised to give her a personal Google smart home for free. Alternatively, a news site may not be able to access demand from ad exchanges if DoubleClick for Publishers cannot determine how to allocate all ads on the site. Or, as alleged in recent lawsuits, Google had a series of covert initiatives such as Project Bernanke and Project Poirot/Elmo. In this case, Google will penalize you during the ad buying process unless you support the ad system over the open market system. By publisher.

And by giving middle management this incentive and drive to leverage their scale and advantage, Google has turned into something unrecognizable from its origins. This parallels how the banker’s individual incentives contributed to his 2008-2009 global financial crisis. Bank employees had individual incentives to risk compromising the system, but the cause and effect became clear in retrospect. In both cases, the incentives created systemic moral hazards over time.

When looking for answers about consolidating power at Google, we can’t just focus on proposals to perform corporate surgeries and extract assets like DoubleClick. With all the source code, resources and history, we can rebuild any of these features or products.

Instead, we need to consider how we move forward with an open internet with better incentives on a fair, equitable and competitive playing field. A decade or so ago, bad incentives caused the financial crisis. Let’s not repeat history and create a poor internet built around a few too-big-to-fail companies. Fix incentives so that companies, including Google, do not act as judges, juries, defense attorneys, court reporters and prosecutors in digital advertising deals.

The future of entrepreneurship, business growth, journalism and more depends on us making the Internet better.

