Inflection Point – March 2023: Innovation Beneficiaries Beyond Big Tech – Global X ETF





Editor’s Note: Inflection Point is a monthly series designed to explore the underlying trends, dynamics, and opportunities that shape the thematic investment landscape. Click here to receive future updates by email.

A sea change is underway as the benefits of investing in innovation are democratized across the economy. Over the past decade, big tech has generated a disproportionate amount of revenue from innovation. Windfall cash flow to maintain technical leadership. However, after his decade of sustaining higher returns on invested capital and growth in capital expenditures, the benefits of innovation are spreading to more players, which should be positive for the economy as a whole2. The next generation of growth companies despite softening leadership of big tech companies.

Takeaways Over the past decade, large tech companies have reaped the most returns from innovation, but that trend is starting to change as productivity-enhancing technologies become more prevalent. Companies seem to have learned that investing in innovation is a strategic imperative, yielding greater returns as capital expenditures (capex) rise rapidly. Certain areas of thematic growth may offer a way to profit from the wider range of companies involved in the next wave of innovation, while at the same time helping to ease the concentration of large-scale technology. increase.Beyond 10 Years of Big Tech Dominance

Big Tech may be the most remarkable profit-making machine in the history of capitalism. A combination of investment, innovation, fierce competition, and a bit of coincidence have ruled these companies over the past decade. Their business model focused on monetizing end users through a diverse revenue mix derived from product sales, memberships, subscriptions, and advertising.3 These models focused on It created a network effect where value increases with the number of users.4 Phones are a prime example.

How dominant has Big Tech been? Over the past decade, the return on invested capital (ROIC) for large tech companies was almost three times higher than the other 494 companies in the S&P 500 index (see graph). for shareholders. The market value of large tech companies is growing at almost 19% annually, compared to the S&P 500, which is just under 10%.6

But that dominance is starting to fray. While the ROICs of the six tech giants have fallen since 2020, the S&P 494’s ROIC has risen. The difference is still significant, but the difference has narrowed.

Over the past decade, the S&P 494 has lagged big tech in reinvestment, but that trend is changing. Annual capex growth for large tech companies is over 30%, well above the 2% average growth of the S&P 4947. This gap began to narrow during the pandemic and continued to narrow throughout the resumption of economic activity (see chart). The S&P 494 ramped up capital spending relatively quickly during this period, while big tech companies slowed spending on margin concerns to boost growth. By Q4 2022, capex spending growth for the S&P 494 was 13% y/y, compared to 18% for tech giants.8

Old World Companies Adopt New World Technologies

Two spending trends are worth noting. First, many companies have increased their capital expenditures during the pandemic to install new capabilities such as productivity tools, cloud infrastructure, and automation.9 These investments have increased the cost of labor and materials. It helped businesses maintain profits when prices rose, and only half of producer price increases were passed on to consumers. .10 Potentially stronger firms continue to increase capital spending despite negative GDP growth in early 2022 and expected slowdown in earnings growth in 2023.11

Non-tech companies are embracing new technologies to deliver innovative products and improve processes across industries. For example, Deere & Co., an agricultural and construction equipment company, has made great strides in automating tractors for harvesting, integrating drones for crop spraying, and developing a satellite network to facilitate information sharing. .12 Emerson Electric began manufacturing AC motors used in electric fans in 1890, and today the company offers industrial products that integrate sensors and software for industrial automation. .14

There are many examples of process innovation, such as traditional retailers using mobile apps and payment systems to create seamless customer experiences. It is also leveraging new technologies such as virtual reality to train its workforce.15 The real estate, furniture retail and factory design industries are benefiting from digital 3D models.16 Delivery companies are increasing the throughput of their existing resources. are increasingly relying on sophisticated algorithms to improve

Adopting tools that improve productivity is good business. The S&P 494 currently has a higher net operating profit after tax (NOPAT) per dollar of capital spending than the big techs (see chart). It fell to $1.71. During that period, the S&P 494 gradually improved from a NOPAT of $1.48 to $1.80.19 per dollar of capex. They enjoy larger portions of growing pies.

Positioning for dissemination of returns from innovation

A broadening base of corporate investment is good for the economy, and as it expands, investors may want to look at how innovation creates new opportunities beyond the tech giants that have triumphed over the past decade. May. In contrast to some growth indices, thematic options may offer greater diversification while providing exposure to innovative and important economic segments. Many growth indices, such as the Nasdaq 100 and Russell 1000 Growth, are heavily concentrated in big tech, further concentrating investors with exposure to broad indices such as the S&P 500 (see chart)20.

Thematic opportunities in exciting areas such as robotics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, Internet of Things, clean technology, and US infrastructure have relatively few allocations to big tech. These themes allow investors to reduce their exposure to big tech while providing access to a hotbed of future economic innovation.

Inflection Point Theme Dashboard

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalxetfs.com/inflection-points-march-2023-beneficiaries-of-innovation-beyond-big-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos