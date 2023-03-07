Google Introduces Critical Security Patch to Android Phones in March Update





Google has a tradition of delivering monthly Android updates on the first Monday of each month. Pixel and some premium phones get new features and security patches, while others get only the latter.

However, this time (March 6th), Google has not released a patch yet, but has revealed that everything will be rolling out with the March Android update.

The new firmware patch has been confirmed to fix approximately 32 known critical vulnerabilities. Some of them can allow malicious actors to remotely execute code in the system. Simply put, hackers can hijack your phone and steal your information.

“The most serious of these issues is a critical security vulnerability in a system component that could allow remote code execution without additional execution privileges. Exploitation requires no user interaction. No. Severity ratings are based on the impact of exploiting the vulnerability: if platform and service mitigations are turned off for development purposes or successfully bypassed, affected devices ,” reads the Google Android Security Bulletin – March 2023.

According to the chipset brand-specific vulnerabilities listed in the bulletin, there are 21 related to Qualcomm, 4 to Unisoc, and 3 to MediaTek.

There’s no official word on when the software will start rolling out, but we expect it to start in the next few days. We recommend that you update it.

Pixel phones get new features in March Android update In addition to the security patch, as mentioned earlier, Google is set to release new features for Pixel phones.

Also very importantly, Google promised 5G support for the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro through the March Android update in India.

People have already started questioning the search engine giant on social media platforms such as Twitter, asking for estimated time of arrival (ETA). Almost all budget and premium models of smartphones sold in India now support 5G, but Pixel phones have yet to receive an update.

According to a leaked changelog for Google’s March 2023 update, Pixel phones are expected to get Health Connect built-in within the operating system, which will allow users to view all their health-related stats. You can connect under one roof and control it to sync with a third. A party health and fitness app related to smartwatches. Also, users can disable/enable permission to track physical health metrics.

Also, older devices such as the Pixel 4 and 5 series will have a Direct My Call feature that provides a direct text interface menu for navigating customer care calls. This avoids annoying voice-based waiting systems that require you to press multiple numbers on a dial pad to finally speak to a customer care executive.

It also enables older Pixel phones to capture low-light images faster than ever before. A new photo algorithm will allow Tensor-equipped Pixel phones to process photos taken with Night Sight mode turned on.

However, some new features are limited to some global regions.

