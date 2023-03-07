China overtaking US in critical tech research should sound alarm bells: report





China has overtaken the United States and other democracies in 37 of the 44 areas of technological research deemed advanced and important, according to the latest think-tank research, and will be devastating if the West doesn’t wake up. may have significant short-term and long-term consequences.

A new report from the Australian Institute for Strategic Policy (ASPI) finds that the United States is the only was second after This report uses ASPI’s new Critical Technology Tracker. It is a tool that allows users to track 44 technologies considered fundamental to national security, economics, and other areas.

According to the report, these findings should serve as a wake-up call for democracies that must rapidly pursue strategically important technological enhancements. Governments around the world should work cooperatively and individually to catch up with China, and more broadly, pay more attention to the Indo-Pacific, the world’s center of innovation and strategic competition.

ASPI’s policy brief, despite a September 2022 report from the Special Competitive Studies Project that said the United States was losing its technological edge, and the Pentagon’s seemingly surging investment in advanced technology , following similar reports from other think tanks, such as an analysis from commercial data firm Govinis last year. , the United States has not yet invested enough to overtake China.

In a statement to Breaking Defense, Govini CEO Tara Murphy Dougherty said the ASPI report found that the Western world lags behind China and that the U.S. position in a key technology race is “too many people.” It said it reveals “an alarming fact” that it’s much worse than what was supposed to be. ”

“To close and exceed the technological gap China is creating, the United States will not only need to invest more, but will also use the power of commercial data to inform strategic investments, We need to banish foreign influence and hostile capital from our industrial base,” she added. “Only then can we begin to find American supremacy in the fight against China.”

China’s global dominance in technology research could have potential short- and long-term implications, according to an ASPI report.

In the long run, China’s leading position in research means it is well positioned not only for current technological developments in nearly every field, but also for future technologies that do not yet exist. ‘ said the report.

“In the shorter term, its lead, coupled with successful strategies for translating research breakthroughs into products fed into commercial systems and efficient manufacturing bases, will enable China to become a global leader in certain key technologies. supply could be controlled.

The United States currently leads research in quantum computing, followed by China, which leads research in post-quantum cryptography, quantum communications and quantum sensors, according to the Critical Technology Tracker. In artificial intelligence, the United States leads in advanced integrated circuit design, language processing, and high-performance computing, while China leads in advanced radio frequency communications such as 5G and 6G, among other areas. I’m here. China also surpasses the United States in all energy and environmental technology research areas and leads in technologies such as drones, autonomous systems and hypersonics.

ASPI made a total of 23 recommendations in its report, calling for increased investment in areas such as research and development, human resource development, and the creation of intelligence strategies, helping governments come up with more creative policy ideas, He also advocated for more cooperation between the two countries. .

It’s important to emphasize that research excellence isn’t a tap you can turn on or off at will, says the report. It takes considerable time to establish and develop research excellence to the point where the research is the best in the world in terms of being highly innovative and truly breaking new ground. Similarly, stopping funding in response to short-term pressures can ruin decades of investments.

In one of its recommendations, ASPI encourages Five Eyes Partners and Japan to build dedicated China technology collection and analysis centers that pool resources, maximize information sharing, and foster innovation in selected key technology areas. I am demanding it.

Launching the initiative by building new multi-government open source capabilities will provide a more de-categorized environment where governments can leverage lessons learned, tradecraft, and innovation (such as research and big data practices). provides the space and opportunity to deepen collaboration with partners. According to the report, classified work programs must be shared before they can be brought into the center.

ASPI also said that new major technology legislation similar to legislation creating beneficial incentives to produce US semiconductors and science that would address many of the policy recommendations outlined in the report would be introduced by partners and allies. it should be done.

According to the report, the costs of catching up will be substantial, but the costs of doing nothing can be much higher.

