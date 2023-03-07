Innovation for remote and hybrid work





Insights from a 2022 study by the ADP Research Institute found that two-thirds of employees are willing to change jobs to work in a hybrid model. Read on to learn more about the nature of work and innovation in today’s workforce.

Watch the Washington Post video below featuring Aaron Smith, Senior Vice President of Global Product Management and User Experience at ADP. He discusses the changing dynamics of workspaces and the workforce, including the continued prevalence of his hybrid work. He also discusses how technology and data integration can help drive innovation.

Suzanne Kelly (SK): Hello. My name is Suzanne Kelly. She is the CEO and publisher of Cipher Brief, a national security focused news agency. We’re all talking about technology at work today, and I can’t think of a better time to talk about it with so many people walking between home and office. Joining me to discuss this is Aaron Smith. Aaron is Senior Vice President of Global Product Management and User Experience at ADP. Aaron, nice to meet you.

Aaron Smith (AS): Thanks, Suzanne, nice to be here.

SK; As you know, I love information and I know how it can help us understand where trends are heading. Could you start by saying a little bit about the trend you’re seeing? And what are the challenges facing HR today?

AS: Well, first of all I think it’s hard to digest. The amount of dynamics in the workspace definition itself will always change. That’s our take. And our view, and the reason why, is clearly that the experience of the pandemic has taken us all by surprise. Forms are constantly evolving and changing.

Therefore, this trend is expected to continue. With that in mind, how teams work together, or how individual employees work together, will be an important part of any productive place where an individual or team works. So, with that trend expected to continue, the question is how to meet that challenge head-on. And there is no single answer to help you solve it. But some key factors that we believe to be the most important are first and foremost a very close grasp of employee sentiment and engagement. or anywhere in between.

Having a highly progressive and continuous method of checking in with employees and the entire workforce is a truly important skill and tool for being able to take advantage of the constant changes between home and office. We believe that it will be

SK: Yeah, it’s not always easy for people. And what I’m wondering is, in all this newness we’re seeing, is there a way for workers themselves to be part of it, enabling innovation and business growth? Is not it?

AS: Well, we’re starting with a few facts and trying to answer the question of where employees can help with this particular challenge. However, a survey of a fairly wide range of employees found that two-thirds of the employees in the survey were willing to change jobs. If you are not given the opportunity to work in a hybrid model.

The question is where can employees be best positioned to help unlock more innovation and make it happen? And the answer really comes back to employers. As mentioned earlier, are you really engaging with your employees and your employees? Also, it’s very likely that your existing employees have a lot of undeveloped skills and undeveloped value that you may not be aware of. is. And having a channel where new ideas and new innovations are constantly coming in directly from your employees, to undeveloped skills you may not know about, is critically important for your employees to reach their goals. We have found and believe that there is a way. At the forefront of that, to get closer to real-world use cases, we basically leverage our own employees as what we call Client or Customer Zero to test our products. We use our own products and the ideas continue to blossom from our own employees and businesses.

SK: Interesting, are there any tools or technologies that you think would be very effective when it comes to providing employees with ways to make traveling from home to the office a little easier?

AS: Of course that’s our name. We believe data, data and data are the secret ingredients to empowering employees, empowering leaders and empowering employees. Of course, switching between being at home and being in the office means that you have to deal with personal situations while staying at home and working in the office. How we use technology in our daily lives and in our work. That gap itself is clearly closer than ever. Therefore, personalizing tools, technology, and even data for employees and leaders is critical. These will be very important tools that you can employ.

SK: Well, I think one of the big advantages of having access to great data is being able to understand what happens. What do you think the future of remote and hybrid work will look like? Where do you think this is headed?

AS: We are very much looking at the data at our disposal. Our business pays one of her six of our US employees. So we always know what’s going on across the workforce. And, you know, I can’t say that there are magical forward-looking statements. I think what we’re seeing in the data is really constant change. And the expectation of unlocking productivity and innovation from the workforce.

And we see that in the pay factor, health and wellness, and changes in every aspect of the workforce. increase. As I said before, it’s not her one destination, and as I said, she’s always aware of her employees’ emotions. By constantly reviewing the data you’ve been given and the skills you haven’t yet tapped into, you’ll be able to adapt to whatever changes lie ahead in the modern workforce. work.

SK: Yeah, I think that’s exactly what we’ve all been feeling since COVID. Of course, I think this whole new reality and being able to constantly change and use data to make sense of it is a great idea. Aaron Smith is Senior Vice President of Global Product Management and User Experience at ADP. Aaron, thank you for being here to talk about workplace technology.

AS: Suzanne, thank you so much for having fun. appreciate.

