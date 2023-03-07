ChatGPT-based app approved by Apple amid concerns





Apple approved ChatGPT-powered app BlueMail after concerns by tech giants about tool content moderation parameters following endorsements from app developers.

The BlueMail app is under scrutiny by Apple over concerns that its AI-based language features could create content inappropriate for children. Currently, the app is available for users ages 4 and up for her.

Apple reviews and curates each app before approving it for placement on the Apple App Store. However, the tech giant frequently raises concerns about ChatGPT’s use.AI platforms require researchers’ scrutiny from an ethical point of view, as their content can be difficult to distinguish from human-generated content. I have received

Details: GSMA Open Gateway Initiative dominates day one of MWC Barcelona 2023

BlueMail developers and Apple disagree on limits

Apple blocked an update to the BlueMail app intended to add the ChatGPT bit to the software. BlueMail developer Ben Volach, co-founder of Blix Inc., said the company’s app already includes content filtering capabilities, making other apps with similar AI capabilities on the App Store more likely to have similar AI capabilities. argued that there is no such age limit.

He also said it would be unfair to change the age limit only for users over the age of 17 at Apple’s request.

In a recent update, Volach notified Apple that this update includes content moderation. He also suggested that the tech giant should publish new policies regarding ChatGPT and other AI systems.

Bing by Microsoft has released app updates for Android and the Apple App Store. This ChatGPT-powered app is age-restricted to 17+ as it allows you to find adult content through search engines.

Let us know if you enjoyed reading this news on LinkedInOpens a new window, TwitterOpens a new window or FacebookOpens a new window. I look forward to hearing from you.

Image Source: Shutterstock

Technology details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.spiceworks.com/tech/artificial-intelligence/news/chat-gpt-based-app-approved-by-apple/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos