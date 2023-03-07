Actor Keanu Reeves inspired the name of a new fungus-fighting chemical





comment on this story

comment

Keanu Reeves is known for fighting and defeating villains in action movies like The Matrix and John Wick. His name is now associated with stopping another enemy, the fungus.

German scientists have discovered a compound that kills harmful fungi on plants and humans. According to Sebastian Gtze, co-author of the German study, they named the antibacterial agents keanumycins in honor of Reeves’ fighting skills.

According to Gtze, we were simply overwhelmed by the amount of activity. That’s why we basically said it’s like an assassin, a hitman, or something that kills several different fungi very effectively.

During Saturday’s Reddit Q&A session, Reeves shared his appreciation for the recognition.

They should have called it John Wick, but that sounds pretty cool and unreal to me, Reeves wrote. I wish you the best. Thank you for helping us out.

According to a scientist’s study published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, Kianumycins A, B, and C are produced by Pseudomonas bacteria, which are commonly found in soil and water. This compound helps knock down infections. According to a news release from a German research institute, cianumycin fights Candida albicans (Candida albicans).

Scientists say cairnumycin may have medicinal uses. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fungi can become resistant to frequently used antifungal drugs, prompting medical professionals to search for new treatments.

We have an antibiotic crisis, Gtze said. At this time, especially in hospitals, there are many bacteria that are mostly resistant to various antibiotics, and the same is true for fungi. , the same applies to antifungal drugs.

What you need to know about Shigella, the growing drug-resistant stomach bug

Kianumycin also fights Botrytis cinerea, a fungus that causes mold on plants and more than 200 foods, including grapes and strawberries, according to a news release. According to a 2018 study by Food Quality and Safety, B. cinerea damages crops and causes over $10 billion in economic losses annually worldwide.

The antibacterial agent, named after Reeves, is harmless to plants and humans, so it could replace chemical pesticides, researchers say.

Last summer, Gtze said he was brainstorming ideas for compound names with colleagues when the conversation turned to movies. They were discussing their excitement for John Wick: Chapter 4, which releases this month. That’s when Gtze said he came up with the idea of ​​a scientific homage to Reeves.

Wick and other Reeves characters have experience taking down persistent foes. In 1994, Reeves played a police officer who helped detonate a bomb safely at speed.His fame came to fruition when he starred as Neo in The Matrix in 1999, playing the simulated real-life villain Agent He grew when he defeated Smith. The 58-year-old has since starred in the sequel to The Matrix, and John Wick as the hitman in his franchise.

Gtze says compounds are usually named after the species in which they were discovered, but believes those guidelines are outdated. Scientists sometimes name compounds in honor of their spouses, but Gtze says kianumycin is the first compound named after an actor. Gtze said he doesn’t watch many superhero movies, so Reeves was the obvious choice.

If his prediction proves true, Gtze said, kianumycin could defeat more harmful organisms than any foe Reeves would fight in his role.

I mean, I haven’t seen John Wick 4, and I’ve heard he’s going to kill a lot of people, Gtze said. Single cells of many fungi are present.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2023/03/07/keanu-reeves-chemicals-fungus/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos