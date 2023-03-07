



Lamborghini has unveiled a new hybridized 6.5-liter V-12 powertrain that produces up to 1001 horsepower. It features three electric motors, two at the front and one integrated into the new Lamborghini-designed eight-speed double-clutch transmission. The car will be on display and its name will be revealed at the end of the month.

We can’t show you what the replacement for the Lamborghini Aventador looks like yet. Nor can I tell you that the name is only referenced by the company with the internal code LB744. But we can share details about the extraordinary new plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The good news is that the naturally aspirated V-12 engine, which has been central to the appeal of the company’s pricier models since its inception, remains. The new 6.5-liter L545 engine is effectively a major development of what powered the Aventador, but with more power, more revs, lighter weight, and he’s gone 12.6:1 It has a raised compression ratio. Lamborghini says the new engine has a mass of 481 pounds, 37 pounds lighter than his V-12 in the Aventador, and power output has increased to 814 horsepower, with a limiter allowing him to reach 9500 rpm in no time and 9250 rpm. supplied with It also develops up to 535 lb-ft of torque at 6750 rpm. However, while his V-12 in the Aventador transferred power to a forward-located single-clutch gearbox, the new engine flipped his 180-degrees and was transversely mounted in his new Lamborghini design. Power is transmitted via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. behind it.

lamborghini

But this V-12 is just one part of the new powertrain, assisted by no less than three electric motors. At the front, a pair of axial motors power each wheel independently, allowing for torque vectoring. There is no mechanical link from the engine to the front axle. The LB744’s all-wheel drive system is always partially electric.

At the rear, the transmission incorporates a third motor that can be switched between acting as a starter motor and generator, or adding power to the rear axle via a clever clutch mechanism. Each motor can deliver up to 148 horsepower, but the current draw supported by the battery will always make the total peak less than three times he. Combined maximum power has been cited as a very strong output of his 1001 hp, which is slightly more than the Ferrari SF90 Stradale.

Power is stored in a compact 3.8 kWh battery pack. This battery pack fits in what was formerly considered a transmission tunnel inside the cabin, allowing for a low seating position on either side of it. Lamborghini hasn’t released any claims on the battery’s weight, but for reference, the claimed capacity is much smaller than the corresponding numbers from the Ferrari 296 GTB, his SF90, and even the McLaren Altura, with the Lambo’s It suggests that it should be lighter and have less electric mileage. The front motor weighs him 41 pounds. The double-clutch transmission weighs 425 pounds, including the weight of the integrated electric motor.

lamborghini

When the battery is depleted, it can be recharged from the socket via regenerative braking using the front motor or with the V-12 acting as a generator. The latter is claimed to fully replenish the pack in just six minutes. Lamborghini also says that his new DCT gearbox will support a “continuous downshift” feature, slowing gradually while holding the left paddle and selecting the lowest possible gear as speed decreases.

Lamborghini has promised to release technical details of the new car before the complete car is officially unveiled later this month. Well, you post.

car and driver car and driver lettermark logo

european editor

Mike Duff has been writing about the automotive industry for 20 years and although he usually lives on the road, he calls the UK home. He loves old cars and adventures in unlikely places, and has career highlights like driving to Chernobyl in a Lada.

