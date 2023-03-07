Latest iPhone 15 leak confirms major upgrades for all four models





At this point, Apple may just be pre-ordering the iPhone 15. According to the latest series of leaks, it looks like some minor rumors have been confirmed as we get a fuller picture of this year’s update.

The first leak, courtesy of 9to5Mac, confirms an earlier rumor by @ZoneofTech on Twitter, claiming the iPhone 15 will have “one long integrated volume button instead of two separate buttons.” was doing. 9to5Mac adds that Apple is “doing away the separate volume up and volume down buttons in favor of a new he one button that works both ways depending on where the user presses it.”

Apple used volume rockers on the first three iPhones and the iPhone 6 and 6s, but since the iPhone 7, it has used separate volume up and down buttons. According to reports, the buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro model will be capacitive. So they don’t move, but the software makes them behave like the trackpad on his MacBook.

Even more interesting is the mute switch, which has been a staple since the first model launched in 2007. Apple hasn’t done away with it, but reports that 9to5Mac will be a “push type” button instead of a switch. It’s not clear from this report how it works, but users will probably have to hold down or force press to mute the phone. It’s a distinct difference from the current switch, which can quickly mute the .

good morning! Here is a video of the iPhone 15 series front glass panel in action. I was able to verify its authenticity with the source. pic.twitter.com/5BkI0OFgz9

— ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) March 5, 2023

Meanwhile, another leak from ShrimpApplePro on Twitter revealed that three of the iPhone 15 glass panels will feature significantly smaller bezels, with Dynamic Island added to all models. The video appears to show two smaller and larger displays, which are presumably the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro.

Some rumors have reported that Apple is increasing the size of the iPhone 15 to 6.2 inches. This is the iPhone 15 Pro 6.1 inch, iPhone 15 6.2 inch, iPhone 15 Plus 6.7 inch, and iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra.

Check out our regularly updated iPhone 15 Super Guide for all the latest news and rumors about this year’s new handsets.

