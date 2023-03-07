Is running bad for your knees?Study Shows Impact on Marathon Athletes





Runners often hear warnings. A new study found that runners were less likely to develop osteoarthritis in their hips and knees the longer, faster, and more often they ran.

Osteoarthritis, a condition characterized by deterioration of the cartilage where bones meet, affects more than 32.5 million adults in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Osteoarthritis can cause pain, stiffness, and even disability as the cartilage that cushions bones wears away. It is the most common form of arthritis, especially among older people, and has no known cure.

“When it’s there, it’s there,” said Matthew Hartwell, PhD, an orthopedic surgeon at the University of California, San Francisco, and lead author of a new study to be presented Thursday at the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons’ annual meeting. said. meeting. Cartilage cannot be remodeled.

The new study asked 3,804 recreational runners who participated in the Chicago Marathon in 2019 or 2021 about their age and average running pace, and whether they had a family history of arthritis.

Even among physicians, it is widely believed that more frequent use of the joints through repetitive activities like running causes the cartilage in the knee and hip joints to deteriorate more quickly, increasing the risk of osteoarthritis.

Northwestern University researchers, including Hartwell, who was at Northwestern University for the duration of the study, and co-author Dr. Venia Chong, an orthopedic and sports surgeon, found that was not the case.

On average, runners who completed the survey were just under 44 years old and ran 27.9 miles per week in 8:52 per mile. From 1 year he ranged from 67, but usually he operated for nearly 15 years. Many respondents had run their first marathon, while some had run dozens of times. Most fell somewhere in between.

Thanks to the broad nature of the group that examined deviations from historical studies that focused on elite-level Olympic athletes, Northwestern researchers found that arthritis risk in runners was influenced by running pace, intensity, and cumulative I was able to analyze how it changed depending on my running history.

Surprisingly, no association was found between increased risk of knee or hip arthritis and years of running, number of marathons completed, distance run per week, or running pace.

Given the wide range of weekly mileage, pace, age, and age of the survey respondents, this finding may also apply to the average runner who never approaches marathon-level distances, the study said. said the person.

Joints, almost like organs, are actually active, living parts of the body.

Orthopedic Surgeon Matthew Hartwell, UCSF

Runners should be encouraged by our results, said Tjong. They challenge the current dogma that long-distance running predisposes to hip and knee arthritis.

Overall, 7.3% of marathon runners surveyed said they had been diagnosed with hip or knee osteoarthritis. Hartwell cautioned against comparing this rate to the general population, as there are large differences in age and overall health. Still, most doctors are aware that, on average, the incidence of arthritis is higher than 7% for him at age 44, he said.

In most cases, nearly 1 in 4 runners of all levels surveyed said their doctor had advised them to reduce their mileage or stop running altogether.

Breaking away from the idea of ​​wear and tear

Many doctors view osteoarthritis as a debilitating condition.

If you compare people to cars, it makes intuitive sense that the more you use your joints, the more they wear out. However, joints are actually active, living parts of the body, almost like organs.

Jeffrey Dorivan, an osteoarthritis researcher at Tufts University who wasn’t involved in the Chicago Marathon study, said running may benefit joint health and offset the deterioration of the wear and tear. No concept explained. This activity improves muscle function around the joints and encourages the body to produce more of what is called synovial fluid, a viscous fluid that lubricates the joints.

What is concerning is the number of runners who are being advised by their doctors to reduce or stop running, Drrivan said. We need to move away from this philosophy of wear and tear.

While running cannot prevent inevitable risk factors for osteoarthritis such as age and family history, running can certainly prevent health conditions such as heart disease and obesity. A well-established relationship with

The population of people with osteoarthritis often have other comorbidities and that is exactly the population we want to engage in physical activity with. I don’t want to discourage you from running.

The Chicago Marathon study only captured runners’ current and past joint health, not their risk of developing hip or knee osteoarthritis years later.

According to Driban, we didn’t have the full picture when it came to long-term joint health. It would be worthwhile to follow these runners over time, or reach out to past marathon runners who stopped running and see how they are doing now.

How to avoid injuries while running

In addition to asking about arthritis, the survey asked runners if they had ever experienced a hip or knee injury that temporarily disabled them from running. Almost half said yes.

Experts agree that running-related injuries, unlike running overall, increase the risk of developing arthritis, highlighting the importance of injury prevention.

To lower your risk of running-related injuries, Hartwell suggests these simple steps:

Take it slow and make sure you have the right gear when you run, said Hartwell. And listen to the signals your body gives you.

