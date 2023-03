Apple announces new yellow color options for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

As rumors suggest, Apple today announced a new yellow color option for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, along with four new silicone case colors.

The yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available for pre-order on Friday, March 10th, and will be available from Tuesday, March 14th. There are no new color options for the iPhone 14 Pro and “iPhone 14 Pro” Max. Apple’s press release reads:

Apple today announced the new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, adding even more color choices to its lineup this spring. Beautifully designed and durable, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature a durable ceramic shield front cover and an updated interior design for more lasting performance and easier repairs. The incredible battery life of iPhone 14 Plus offers the longest battery life of any iPhone ever. Both models feature a dual camera system that takes great photos and videos, a powerful A15 Bionic chip, and innovative safety features like satellite emergency SOS and collision detection.

The new yellow shade joins the existing Midnight, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, Blue and Purple color options for iPhone and iPhone 14 Plus. Apple last offered a yellow option for the iPhone in 2019 with the iPhone 11, which came just one year after the iPhone XR yellow.

Apple typically introduces new “iPhone” color options in the spring to boost sales midway through the device’s product cycle. Last March, Apple introduced a new green color for his iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, and a new alpine green color for the iPhone 13 Pro model. In April 2021, Apple launched purple for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.

Apple added that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 silicone cases are also available in four new colors, including Canary Yellow, Olive, Sky and Iris.

popular stories

iOS 16.4 for iPhone Coming Soon With These 5 New Features

Apple is currently beta testing iOS 16.4. It includes some new features and changes for iPhone. Apple says the software update will roll out in the spring, likely in March or April. Below, we summarize his five new features coming to the iPhone with iOS 16.4, including additional emojis, web push notifications, and more. 1. New…

iPhone 15 Pro front glass leak reveals ultra-thin bezels around display

The iPhone 15 lineup is still about six months away, but the device’s front glass panel is said to have leaked today in two videos shared on Chinese websites Bilibili and Douyin. Posted on Twitter by ShrimpApplePro and Unknownz21. iPhone 14 Pro windshield (left) vs iPhone 15 Pro windshield (right) comparison (via Bilibili)

Rumor Roundup: New Apple Products Expected in March-April, Including Yellow iPhone 14

The calendar turns to March, and Apple is rumored to be planning at least three product announcements between now and the end of April, including a 15-inch MacBook Air, a new Mac Pro tower, and new iPhone 14 color options. . Below, we’ve rounded up what to expect from Apple in March and April of this year, based on rumors. This story was originally published in February and has been updated with new content…

Top Stories: Yellow iPhone 14 next week?, iPhone SE 4 and iPhone 15 rumors and more

It looks like we’ll see another Apple product introduction as early as next week.Based on rumors and timing, it could be the color of the new iPhone. We also continue to hear rumors about the 4th generation iPhone SE. Source: Apple planning product…

The new iMac is reportedly in an advanced stage of development

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s next iMac has reached an “advanced development stage.” In today’s newsletter, Gurman said his new iMac will feature the same 24-inch display size and color options as his current model. According to Gurman, the new iMac will likely include Apple’s upcoming M3 chip, internal design changes, and a new manufacturing process for the stand.M3…

Gurman: New 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air likely to launch by summer

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will likely launch both the updated 13-inch MacBook Air and the larger 15-inch MacBook Air “in late spring and summer.” But the chips that these models use “remain a big problem,” he said. Gurman says that at least his next 13-inch MacBook Air will likely feature his yet-to-be-announced M3 chip.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2023/03/07/apple-announces-yellow-iphone-14/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos