Southwire accelerates change for the future with Formula E





North American industry leader named official wire and cable provider for ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

CARROLLTON, Ga., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Southwire, one of North America’s leading wire and cable manufacturers and a new force in the electrical industry, has announced it will become Formula’s official wire and cable provider. To do. E is the global leader in electric vehicle (EV) racing.

For the 2022/2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season, Southwire is proud to present the fastest growing motorsport on the planet, the world’s only all-electric FIA World Championship and the only sport-certified net since. Become the official wire and cable provider of Zero Carbon. Its beginning.

Southwire becomes the official wire and cable provider of Formula E, the world leader in electric vehicle (EV) racing.

“At Southwire, we are at the forefront of planning grid modernization and optimizing distributed energy systems. We will continue to provide valuable electrical solutions,” said Rich. Southwire President and CEO Stinson said: “We are thrilled to be working with Formula E and look forward to the opportunities this presents as electrification plays an even bigger role.”

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings dramatic racing to the heart of the world’s most iconic cities, providing an elite motorsport platform for the world’s leading automakers to accelerate their electric vehicle innovation.

“We are delighted to be working with Southwire, one of the leaders in the electrical industry. Their expertise in fundamental areas of the electrical industry will help us deliver a top-notch event our fans will love.” said Chief Matt Scammell. Commercial Officer of Formula E. “With its clear and proven commitment to environmental sustainability and local social initiatives, it is also clearly aligned with Formula E’s mission to promote sustainable human progress.”

Southwire’s long-standing commitment to sustainability is evident throughout its history, as the company develops innovative systems and solutions, fulfills its environmental responsibility, and through its core Tenets of Growing Green, Living Well, and Giving. We remain committed to improving the well-being of our community. Go back, do right, build value.

Bert Feeling, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Sustainability Officer of Southwire, said: “Our products, solutions and drive for innovation align with Formula E’s vision to accelerate change towards an electric future.”

For more information on Southwire’s commitment to Formula E, please contact Marc Hall, Vice President of E-Mobility and Renewable Technologies. [email protected] Or Stephan Hardt, Director of Vertical Strategy and Execution [email protected].

About Southwire: A leader in technology and innovation, Southwire Company, LLC is one of North America’s largest wire and cable manufacturers and a new force in the electrical industry. Southwire and its subsidiaries manufacture architectural wire and cable, utility products, metal-clad cable, portable and electronic cord products, OEM wire products, and engineering products. Additionally, Southwire offers assembled products, components, contractor equipment, and hand tools. Learn more about Southwire’s products, community involvement and vision for sustainability at www.southwire.com.

About Formula E and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: As the world’s first all-electric FIA World Championship and the only sport to have been net-zero carbon certified since its inception, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has captured the hearts and minds of some. Brings dramatic racing to the The world’s most iconic cities offer an elite motorsports platform for the world’s leading automakers to accelerate their electric vehicle innovation.

Formula E’s network of teams, manufacturers, partners, broadcasters and host cities share a passion for the sport and a belief in its potential to accelerate sustainable human progress and create a better future for people and the planet. United by www.FIAFormulaE.com

For Formula E media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

About ABB: ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource efficient future. The company’s solutions combine engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are made, moved, powered and operated. Building on more than 130 years of excellence, ABB’s approximately 105,000 employees are committed to driving innovation that accelerates industrial transformation.

www.abb.com

media contact [email protected]

2023 Southwire Company, LLC. all rights reserved.

Contact: Ashley Dingler Professional, Communication Phone: (470) 955-4807[email protected]

source southwire

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwire-accelerates-change-for-the-future-with-formula-e-301764598.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos