Sonos CEO Patrick Spence Talks Repair Rights, Spatial Audio, and Endless Lawsuits





Sonos announced a pair of speakers this morning. The Era 100 is a $249 stereo system that replaces the popular One speaker in the company’s lineup. Meanwhile, the $449 Era 300 is an all-new entry focused on bringing a new world of spatial audio to the product line.

We had the opportunity to demo our upcoming product at a press event in New York City a few weeks ago. After seeing how the speakers work, in January he spoke to Patrick Spence, who celebrated his fifth year as CEO. We discussed the emergence of spatial audio, the state of the smart home, and how the never-ending stream of lawsuits between Sonos and Google impacts our daily lives.

TC: You have to choose between spatial audio and stereo. Couldn’t these accommodate both?

PS: not waveforms, all amps, and everything it takes.

Is it a component constraint?

and design. Also space issue. You can see how big the 300 is and what you can pack in to fill the space. Now, trying to do that with a product of that size doesn’t get us what we want. So how do you go about creating the best product from scratch to truly celebrate space? I felt I could.

I don’t know how many years it will take to go from stereo to spatial. I’m sure it will happen, but it won’t happen overnight.The Era 300 is for people who really feel the music and he wants to use Spatial. In terms of jumping on the space bandwagon and balancing costs, we have 100 for many who haven’t gotten there yet. I think it’s a good speaker. It gives you an immersive feeling. It doesn’t reach the spatial level, but it’s great.

Does spatial audio have a branding problem? For many, it’s associated with the headphone head-tracking technology that sets the stage for AR.

This is completely different. And I think some things happened.one, as you have experienced [the speaker], unlike the headphone experience where you are moving your head and the screen is over here. As for the experience with the headphones, I think some people have been delighted, and some I think have surprised some people. Spatial outloud is about actually filling a room and making you feel like you’re in the center of it. The correct use of space is to do it out loud, not with headphones.

Also, when recording engineers and artists started learning what Spatial was, I think some of the early mixes weren’t very good in terms of vocals, missing centers, etc. People have tried it and not had a great experience.

You hinted that we still have a long way to go when it comes to mainstream adoption. What timeframe are we talking about here?

It took 5-10 years to go from mono to stereo.

Our market is dramatically different than it was in the 50’s.

That’s the good part. Things happen faster than before. Still, it may still be a few years before this becomes the norm.

For now, the Era 300 is something of a niche device.

It was our goal to bring spatial audio to the masses, and I think this is the product to do that. I think it’s a tipping point in space because I think that’s when we see streaming companies, labels and artists really endorse it. But it’s definitely not going to be a big part of this year’s sales. So I think it’s a fair statement. But most of the music is now released in it. As with 4K video, this always bodes well. Content should be created within it.

To what extent has the looming Right to Repair Act affected your approach to repairability?

We take everything into consideration. But I would say our team has been working on this for a long time in that it is the right thing to do. Also, I think I was learning. This is what we thought when we first launched our product 20 years ago. So I had to use glue or something. We were able to come up with methods and inventions that could break down these products. We think more broadly about what we were building and how we lived according to the laws of the land, but even before that, we had already started using recycled materials. We had already started using something that could be repaired more easily.

Has your company’s approach to pricing changed at all? You’re a premium company, but offering an almost exclusive premium product can limit your customer base.

In the sense that Apple sold a $1,000 phone that limited the number of people you could contact, I don’t know.

If you buy a $400 phone, I think a lot of people do it because they can afford it.

of course. But we have to choose where we play, but the model that’s right for us to provide the kind of experience we want and to invest in software and updates, systems, people and innovation for the future. We have typically aimed for 10% to 15% annual growth. Given what I’ve seen with BlackBerry, I think it’s going to be like a lot of technology today, in terms of layoffs and such, where growth can overtake you and cause problems.

There have been many layoffs at Amazon Alexa, Google Home/Nest, and more. Is this a fix or a long term trouble? What will the smart home of the future look like?

We have been involved in smart home IoT since the beginning. There’s something new coming up all the time, but I’ve always wondered if it really serves the customer. You’ve heard that is going to be a problem. What I see is that even homes that can afford to invest in home systems have Sonos for audio, something for security, something for HVAC, something for lighting. People seem happy with apps that focus on what’s important in their smart home.

There have been many lawsuits against Google.No one wants to be in a position to sue another company. Do these kinds of battles tend to limit innovation?

One of the biggest things on my mind is the distraction-free way to organize. you have two things. The first is that you have to stand up for what you invent. And I owe it to his 1,800 employees at Sonos. At the same time, we must continue to innovate. you have to keep moving forward. What I’ve done is keep a very tight circle around the people involved in the lawsuit. [Chief legal officer Eddie Lazarus] His team put a lot of time into it, our engineers don’t. They continue to innovate and develop.

Something similar happened with Samsung and Apple, but it feels like a sort of cold war, one salvoing one over the other.

Indeed, I point out that it was 10 to 0 when it came to the effort they started our way [] In my opinion [volleying] This makes sense given the history of how Google has fought these things. We never wanted this to happen, but we were forced to take this action and stand up for what we invented. Because it’s the only way to deal with it.

