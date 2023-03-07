These are the top streaming trends that will influence your marketing plans for 2023





Transition to free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST), greater representation of multicultural audiences, adoption of modern measurement solutions within identified trends

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — 15 must-know audience behaviors, market dynamics and trends that will influence how marketers develop their strategies and campaigns in 2023 The Video Advertising Bureau (VAB) examines the issue in its report, “Setting the Stage: 15 Streaming Trends Influencing Your Marketing Plans in 2023.”

Download the full report here: https://thevab.com/insight/setting-stage-2023

Sean Cunningham, VAB President and CEO, said: “By 2023 and 2024, marketer activation in ad-supported streaming will move from a brand’s ‘many early advocates’ to a ‘broad early majority’ across all major ad categories. In fact, that dramatic expansion in advertising-supported streaming advertisers is already doing well.”

Trends highlighted in the report include:

With the growing need to accurately count audiences across platforms, most marketers are looking for modern measurement solutions. Currently, half of the adult population is cordless. This highlights the importance of streaming video as an incremental reach opportunity. As consumer behavior changed, people’s definitions of television evolved to include cross-device streaming, even among older audiences. With almost half of the population, they represent a significant audience for streaming TV plans. Streamers of all ages now prefer to watch free, ad-supported services rather than pay for subscriptions. increase. Most marketers focus not only on viewership, but also on TV campaign metrics that really matter to drive business growth, such as unique reach, frequency management, and result attribution.

A complete list of trends backed by relevant research and insights, as well as a roundup of takeaways for marketers, can be accessed at https://thevab.com/insight/setting-stage-2023.

About VAB

Video Advertising Bureau (VAB) members include national television networks along with a broad community of influential media companies. This organization encourages marketers to rethink their media strategy and make smarter, more informed decisions. Visit VAB Online and access our ever-growing content library at thevab.com.

Media contact: [email protected]

Source VAB

