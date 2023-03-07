Verizon offers new yellow color for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus





NEW YORK – Verizon presents the new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. This adds even more color choices to the iPhone 14 lineup, along with incredible battery life, a powerful dual-camera system for pro-level photos and videos, and blazing-fast 5G Ultra Wideband. . Innovative safety features including collision detection.

Yellow pre-orders for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will begin on Friday, March 10th and will go on sale on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get an iPhone 14 and more!

Verizon has two great limited-time offers to get you started with Apple products. Get up to $1,000 off your iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max and trade in some of his 5G unlimited plans1. Or you can get the iPhone 14 Plus for as little as $10/month to 36 months (0% annualized, retail price $899.99). No trade-in required2. Besides? Get an Apple Watch SE and an iPad (9th generation) with the purchase of an iPhone 14. Apple Watch SE and iPad (9th generation) require a service plan. Additionally, the switcher will receive his Verizon eCard for $200 after signing up3.

Also, for a limited time, get 25% off Apple MagSafe Chargers while supplies last. Looking to upgrade your music game? Get $50 off Beats Fit Pro earbuds when you buy a new iPhone or Apple Watch4.

Visit verizon.com on March 10th at 8am ET for full pricing and details.

1 Device payments up to $999.99 (128 GB only) or new smartphone lines on 5G Start, 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More, or One Unlimited on iPhone (all lines in account required by plan) (including full retail purchases) plan required first. Deduct up to $1000 trade-in/promotional credit applied for 36 months. 0% annual interest. Trade-in conditions apply. Watch/Tablet: Device Payment purchases up to $459.99, including new lines on qualifying plans required per watch/tablet. Promotional credit up to $459.99 per device applied over 36 months. 0% annual interest. All promotional credits for phone/watch/tablet offers will end once the per-device eligibility requirements are no longer met. Limited time offer.

2 $899.99 (128 GB only) device payment or new smartphone line with One Unlimited for iPhone (all lines in account required in plan), 5G Start, 5G Do More, 5G Play More, or 5G Get More plans A $539.99 promotional credit must be deducted for 36 months of full retail purchases with. Promotional credit will terminate if eligibility requirements are not met. 0% annual interest.

3 $200 Verizon e-gift cards (sent within 8 weeks) with port-ins. Minus $719.99 promotional credit applied for 36 months. Promotional credit will terminate if eligibility requirements are not met. 0% annual interest.

4 Requires the purchase of a new iPhone or Apple Watch. Excludes used phones. Limited time offer. While stock lasts. Conditions may apply.

