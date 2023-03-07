Insurance Apps – What You Need to Know – Forbes Advisor UK





Most businesses offer apps to their customers these days, and insurance companies are no exception, with apps available for products such as auto, home, travel, and life insurance.

Features range from 24/7 medical assistance in a travel insurance app to free health and fitness advice in a life insurance app.

We’ve listed the apps available across the insurer’s panel for travel, auto, home, and life insurance policies.

auto insurance

Audi owners can download the app to take full advantage of their free warranty cover, which ensures their car is serviced by an Audi-approved mechanic, regardless of which auto insurance company they have. increase.

The user must notify Audi through the app of any claim resulting from an accident or the theft of his/her vehicle. Audi communicates on behalf of car insurance companies, third parties and mechanics.

Where possible, we will provide a loaner vehicle while your vehicle is being repaired.

Audi will also pay for repairs that the insurance company has denied coverage because the user has opted for an Audi certified mechanic. If legal proceedings are initiated on your behalf as a result of an accident, loss or damage to your vehicle or property, and injury or death, Audi will bear the costs.

Cuvva uses its app to offer flexible coverage that allows policyholders to drive their vehicles or others. Coverage lasts from 1 hour up to 1 month – rolling subscription, cancel anytime.

By using location tracking and motion data via an app called telematics, insurers offer discounts of up to a third to policyholders when they drive well.

MyRAC app users can view their RAC policy documents and update their details in the app. According to the insurer, the app offers the fastest way for policyholders to be notified that their car has broken down. Once this is done, one of her recovery specialists will be dispatched to assist.

The app can also send email reminders when MOT or car service deadlines are approaching, provide a route planner feature and the latest RAC driving news.

Users of Toyota’s auto insurance app can view their recent trips. Additionally, the app provides feedback on the user’s driving.

home insurance

Hastings Direct is a provider of home insurance and various types of vehicle insurance. That app allows the user to access all her policy documents in one place.

Users can view details such as renewal dates and outstanding payments. Customers can also speak directly with their service representatives via the live chat service for billing.

The Sagas app is available to policyholders of the company’s home insurance, car insurance, health insurance, and those who purchase any of its annual travel insurance. Anyone who has booked a cruise or vacation with Saga, has financial products such as an ISA or savings account, or subscribes to a magazine can also use the app.

Saga allows users to get quotes and purchasing policies in their app. Users can also view company vacation bookings and take advantage of product and service offers such as gardening supplies and outings.

travel insurance

The CoverForYous TravelMate app retains information in case something goes wrong while you are away.

In addition to keeping user policy details for easy reference, travelers can find local emergency contact numbers and access 24-hour assistance in case of a medical crisis . There are also translation services that work offline as well as online.

Users can add coverage such as gadget insurance to their insurance, renew their annual insurance, or subscribe to a new policy. Some claim forms automatically fill in the required details.

The app also links to the CoverForYous Loyalty Club, where members can access great deals on products and services such as movie tickets, retail brands, pet care and more.

CoverForYous sister brands Outbacker and Cedar Tree offer similar TravelMate apps.

The HolidayExtras app allows users to purchase travel insurance and find discounts on airport hotels, parking, lounges, airport transfers and car rentals.

The Post Office travel app allows users to view and update their insurance policies, get new coverage quotes, and purchase new policies.

The app is also useful for travelers with a post office travel money card. The card offers an alternative to carrying cash or using credit or debit cards abroad and can be topped up via apps or added to Apple or Google wallets.

Other money-related services include exchanging funds between 22 currencies, ATMs located anywhere in the world, and post office locations throughout the UK.

The app also allows travelers to book services such as airport parking and hotels.

Life insurance

The Vitality app provides users with an overview of all life, health and auto insurance policies.

At the heart of the app is a rewards program that encourages policyholders to improve their overall health. The app uses smart technology to record how many steps the user has taken in her day, allowing the user to be more active and earn more points.

Those points translate into weekly and monthly rewards, such as discounts on private health screens from wellness company Bluecrest and discounts on subscriptions to meditation app Headspace. User can track progress.

AIG Life policyholders have access to a variety of services to help keep themselves, their partners and children under 21 healthy and fit.

Online and phone GP appointments are available 24/7 through the app, and prescriptions can also be issued through the app.

Users have access to a team of sports coaches who can provide individualized 4- or 8-week plans for weight loss or general health maintenance based on in-app survey responses.

A team of nutritionists can also help improve your diet by providing meal ideas.

Users can continue to use these services whenever they need them, as well as receive health checks through questionnaires.

