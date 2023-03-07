Sonos Announces New ‘Era’ Speakers and Support for Apple Music Spatial Audio





Sonos today announced its new Era 300 and Era 100 smart speakers following multiple leaks. In addition to Bluetooth 5.0, both speakers support his AirPlay 2, allowing him to wirelessly stream audio from his Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads and Apple TVs.

Era 100 (left) and Era 300 (right)

High-end Era 300 speakers feature 6 Class D digital amplifiers, 4 tweeters, 2 woofers, USB-C line input, and far-field mic array with beamforming and multi-channel echo cancellation Features an hourglass design. The Era 300 are the first Sonos speakers to support multi-channel surround sound when used as rear speakers in a home theater system, and feature Trueplay technology for automatic EQ optimization.

The low-end Era 100 is the successor to the Sonos One speaker, featuring a cylindrical design with three Class D digital amplifiers, two tweeters and one woofer. Like the Era 300, it features a USB-C line-in, a far-field mic array, and Trueplay.

Sonos also announced that it will add support for Apple Music’s spatial audio feature. Starting March 28, Apple Music subscribers can listen to spatial audio tracks from Era 300 and his Beam Sound his bars from Arc and Gen 2.

Both speakers are available for pre-order now and will be available worldwide starting March 28, with US prices set at $449 and $249 respectively.

