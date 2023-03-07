Salesforce Enters the Generative AI Race





On Tuesday, Salesforce became the latest tech giant to incorporate generative AI into its products, partnering with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to Slack and combining generative AI with the massive amounts of data Salesforce customers store in its software. announced other moves aimed at

Why it matters: Many in Silicon Valley see generative AI as the industry’s next big platform, and companies are excited to incorporate it into their products. Google, Microsoft, Meta and others have announced moves in recent weeks.

Driving the news: At Salesforce’s TrailblazerDX conference this week, the company is announcing three big moves into generative AI.

Salesforce is embedding generative AI across its customer relationship management products under the Einstein GPT banner. The new feature is intended to give customers a head start on writing marketing emails, writing support articles, and even writing computer code, allowing them to use their Salesforce data in his various applications such as OpenAI and Cohere. This is achieved by combining with a generative AI engine. Use OpenAI to make ChatGPT available directly from within Slack. This is currently in beta and will be made more widely available later this year. Finally, Salesforce Ventures is launching his $250 million investment fund to back generative AI startups.

The Big Picture: Generative AI like ChatGPT has taken the public by surprise. However, their greatest usefulness for business lies in combining them with company-specific data and intellectual property. This is clearly what Salesforce is aiming for.

Both Microsoft and Google have announced plans to include generative AI in search results, and Microsoft is adding OpenAI technology to its Bing and Edge browsers as well. Microsoft added generative AI capabilities to its CRM software on Monday, and is also holding a “Future of Work with AI” event on March 16. At this event, we may announce our efforts to expand AI Push to include Office and other productivity apps. The heavy investment in AI research last week announced it would create a new product team to ensure the work gets into the hands of customers. It seeks to tailor generative AI for the market of ., among other categories. Also, as Dan Primack reported yesterday, many investors and new startups are also looking to profit.

yes. However, early public experience with ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing chatbot shows significant flaws, such as the program’s tendency to make factual errors, reveal biases, and even seem to spiral out of control. became clear. This technology poses legal and privacy risks and can be used by spammers and scammers to create a new flood of false information.

As part of addressing this, Salesforce says its approach is to ensure there is always a “human in the loop” for generative AI applications.

Between the lines: Salesforce has been incorporating other kinds of AI into its products under the Einstein banner since 2016.

Be smart: Salesforce is under pressure from activist investor Elliott Management. By tapping into the heated generative AI trend, the company can shield itself from concerns about its growth prospects.

In a briefing with reporters, Salesforce general manager Clara Shih was asked if the company has rushed the announcement to capitalize on the hype on the topic. “Hype is what’s happening in the consumer space,” she said. “What we are hearing from our customers is genuine interest.”

