TikTok’s new ‘Series’ feature lets creators put content behind a paywall





TikTok is launching a new feature called “Series” that will allow eligible creators to post content behind a paywall, the company announced Tuesday. Add another way to make money from The series is currently only available to select creators, and applications will open in the coming months.

Series allows eligible creators to post collections of premium content behind a paywall that viewers can purchase and access. A series can contain up to 80 videos, each up to 20 minutes long. Currently, the standard video length on TikTok is only 10 minutes long, so the extended video length of the series will allow creators to create cooking demos, beauty tutorials, educational content, comedy sketches, and more. You get more time and flexibility when shooting. This change is another way TikTok shows it’s stepping further into YouTube territory.

Creators can choose a series price that they believe best reflects the value of their exclusive content. Content can be purchased for access via a direct link within the video or via the creator’s profile. A company spokesperson told TechCrunch that the creator can keep his 100% of the revenue after the applicable fees for a period of time. TikTok is likely to start cutting back in the future, but didn’t disclose how much.

Please note that Series content must follow TikTok’s Community Guidelines, so Series cannot be used as a way for users to post adult content.

“From our top collection of must-know spreadsheet shortcuts to the most effective workouts and the latest baked oats recipes, TikTok’s diverse and valuable content is part of the lives of a billion people around the world. ,” the company said in a blog post. director. “Today, we are introducing His Series, a new way for creators to share their story, talent, and creativity as premium His content and further connect with the TikTok community.”

Today’s launch comes as no surprise, given that The Information reported last month that TikTok was working on a paywall feature. This new feature allows TikTok to better reward the creators who power the app. Their viral videos have been integral to the app’s growth and popularity. Instagram allows creators to share subscriber-only content.

The new feature comes two weeks after TikTok launched a beta version of its revamped Creator Fund called the Creativity Program. The program is designed to generate higher earnings and provide more opportunities for creators. The Creativity Program is available by invitation only to select creators. Coming soon to all eligible creators.

TikTok said it developed the new program based on feedback from creators on current revenue opportunities, including the Creator Fund. The fund, which rewards creators of popular videos, was launched in 2020, and over three years he has put in $1 billion. That model has been criticized by creators complaining about low payouts, and TikTok is now acknowledging these concerns with the launch of its new program.

The new Series feature and Creativity Program are the latest additions to the TikToks suite of monetization tools, including LIVE subscriptions and TikTok Pulse. The company also has a tips and gifts monetization feature.

The expansion of TikToks’ current payment offering for creators comes as competitors step up their offerings. No short-form video platform has ever fully understood how to distribute ad revenue, which gives Shorts a huge advantage over its competitors.

TikTok’s latest announcements show it wants to appease creators and give them more ways to make money through the platform amid increasing competition from other companies.

