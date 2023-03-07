What are the tech innovation hubs of Saudi Arabia and the UAE?





Quick take:

The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia lead the MENA region to the web3 world. A December 2022 Strategy & Middle East report claims that by 2030, the Metaverse could generate $15 billion a year for the Gulf economy.

While the West grapples with web3 and metaverse regulatory issues, the MENA region has made a giant leap to lead the campaign to the next iteration of the web.

In December, we published an article that gave a glimpse of the metaverse opportunities in the Gulf region. PwC subsidiary Strategy & Middle East has managed to come up with an opportunity figure that by 2030 GDP he forecasts will increase by $15 billion.

Over eight years, the Metaverse is expected to add $7.6 billion and $3.3 billion to Saudi Arabia’s and UAE’s GDP each year.

These numbers may sound exaggerated, but there are breadcrumbs all over the place to back up the predictions.

In early 2022, Saudi Arabia launched a $6.4 billion technology fund to invest in blockchain, metaverse, and other advanced technologies. At the same time, the company building the country’s future city, Neom, is pouring his $1 billion into a cognitive metaverse project that will allow visitors to tour and experience virtual cities before their physical cities are complete. announced that

In May, Dubai launched a strategic plan for the Metaverse to inject $4 billion into the economy while creating more than 40,000 jobs by 2030.

And last month, Abu Dhabi launched a $2 billion initiative to support web3 startups. This initiative underscores how multinational web3 companies are willing to invest in the region. Hub71+ Digital Asset Fund, driven by Abu Dhabi Global Markets’ (ADGM) state tech ecosystem Hub71, will leverage Venom Foundations’ $1 billion web3 fund, Binances’ $500 million crypto fund, and more to raise $2 billion Create an ecosystem of dollar worth commitments.

So why is the MENA region attracting investments and web3 companies from all over the world?

have a convenient legal framework

The United Arab Emirates is one of the leading countries when it comes to crypto regulation. In particular, the Emirate of Dubai and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi have established clear regulatory frameworks governing the trading and investment of crypto assets.

In March 2022, Dubai established the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) to regulate virtual asset service providers (crypto exchanges, crypto VC funds, NFT platforms, etc.) in the Emirate of Dubai.

Meanwhile, the Financial Services and Markets Regulations 2015 (FSMR) amended the regulatory framework of Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM) in 2018 to include crypto services. Several companies have been issued licenses to operate crypto exchanges or crypto custody services, most notably Binance Custody.

Saudi Arabia does not have the same type of structure for investing in digital assets, but the country banned cryptocurrency trading in 2018 and banks were banned from processing cryptocurrency transactions. However, since non-fungible tokens are not classified as cryptocurrencies, they are getting more attention from investors.

Investments in web3 and the Metaverse project are well-backed by the government, and the country is already testing a new Metaverse experience called Muraab Metaverse Cube, said to be the size of 20 Empire State Buildings. The cube will be placed in the new Murabah, Riyadh’s new futuristic city.

Elsewhere, UAE’s Sharjah City has launched the world’s first government-backed metaverse city, the Sharjaverse. The 2,590-square-kilometer city is a partnership between the Sharjah Department of Commerce and Tourism Development and Multiverse Labs.

Source: Multiverse Labs/YouTube

The kind of initiative and support offered in the MENA region is what continues to attract domestic and international companies to web3.

DWF Labs, a Singapore-based digital asset trading service provider, is one of the companies targeting the MENA region for a global expansion campaign.

In an exclusive comment to NFTgators on the support structures and regulatory frameworks offered in the region, Andrei Grachev, managing partner at multi-stage Web3 investment firm DWF Labs, said a clear framework gives investors confidence. said.

Andrei also believes that the MENA region has a lot of untapped talent that web3 companies can benefit from.

The region has a relatively untapped pool of skilled talent, including blockchain developers, designers and marketing professionals, Andrey added. [In addition]MENA has invested heavily in infrastructure such as high-speed internet connectivity and cloud computing, which are essential to support its decentralized network.

Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, agrees. His company recently entered into a strategic partnership with Middle East-based Manga Productions to launch his web3 product in the MENA region. Both companies want to bring various content from Manga Productions to web3.

Source: Animoka Brand

On the reasoning behind the partnership, Siu said: Since the MENA region has a young and dynamic population that is very receptive to new technologies, he saw an opportunity in the region to gain many advantages of Web3, NFTs and the open metaverse. By partnering with local companies such as Manga Productions, he aims to lead the development of his Web3 and open metaverse in MENA.

Meanwhile, Junaid Gulzar, co-founder and CTO of Windfall, a metaverse real estate firm, cited the region’s openness to innovation and a booming real estate market as key motivations.

The use of blockchain technology in real estate has the potential to transform the industry, making it more accessible and efficient for investors. Additionally, based on my career in the real estate industry, focusing on the Middle East was a natural first step. That is why we have specifically selected the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

the region showed no ego

Despite its wealth, the MENA region shows no ego and has established strategic partnerships with outside experts to accelerate web3 adoption. Also, some companies have been impressed by the region’s efforts to adopt new technologies.

Some companies, such as DWF Labs, believe NFTs could be one of the products that could drive web3 adoption in the region. The company believes there is much more that can be done with the non-fungible token, adding that the opportunity has not been fully explored.

The market potential of NFTs is much higher than their current capitalization, and the use cases for NFT technology are largely unexplored. Andrei said there is so much that can be done with non-fungible tokens in some web2 industries, facilitating the transition to the web3 economy.

The company aims to unlock the full potential of NFTs and the Metaverse in the Middle East.

A subsidiary of Meta Platforms and Animoca Brands, The Sandbox is part of some of the leading web3 and metaverse companies with ongoing partnerships in the region.

Saudi Arabian oil and gas giant Aramco recently teamed up with blockchain technology startup droppGroup to build web3 technology that can be used to help its employees.

Like DWF, Windfalls Gulzar believes that NFTs could play a big role in the web3 and metaverse space in the next few years. By adding decentralized finance to his notable subsectors, they attract both public and private sectors, allowing fintechs to experiment and develop new products and services for multiple stakeholders, including investors. He said it continues to offer new canvases to create on. , brands and, importantly, consumers.

Crypto Winter or Crypto Spring?

Crypto winter has definitely slowed web3’s funding over the past eight months. But the market downturn hasn’t stopped the web3 company from betting on his MENA region, as recent partnerships with Animoca Brands and Manga Productions show.

On March 2, DMCC in Dubai established DWF Ventures Studio with DWF Labs as an ecosystem partner. The studio will use the DMCC Crypto Center and Dubai to support early web3 and blockchain businesses.

web3 investment firm thinks the whole crypto winter story is exaggerated and feels like what Andrei said is crypto spring.

The prolonged bear market in the cryptocurrency industry has had a significant impact on web3’s funding around the world, but the impact on the region has been relatively limited. But that doesn’t stop investors from keeping an eye on the sector’s long-term potential and remaining willing to weather short-term volatility, Andrei added.

Meanwhile, Gulzar believes the role of public and private investors in the industry is important. “Public and private investors alike have shown continued interest in backing web3 ventures. is poised to develop the region,” he said Gulzar.

Sius Animoca Brands sees the bear market as an opportunity to invest in promising projects at more attractive valuations.

We consider ourselves to be counter-cyclical investors and see market downturns and crypto winters as opportunities to invest in promising projects and companies at attractive valuations.

Eikonikos Chief Metaverse Officer Sanjar Mohamed agrees. As in any market, Crypto winter will affect funding. Especially he is going to be very cautious with his FTX in 2022, Luna, etc. That said, crypto winter offers web3 and metaverse startups an opportunity to build strong teams and other foundations to strategically position themselves in a bull market, he said. says Mr.

But given the diverse nature of the industry, Mohamed would like to see more policy initiatives in different countries to determine which segments could drive future growth. .

“The web3 and metaverse industries are very vast and diverse. This includes DeFi, NFTs, virtual worlds, and blockchain-related applications in each specific industry. VC funding and growth prospects will also evolve with technology maturity and future user adoption.My bet is on decentralized virtual worlds and games,” said Mohamed. said.

Exciting future?

The MENA region promises to be a diverse beneficiary as the crypto market begins to recover from the woes of 2022. A foundation built from a regulatory perspective, project funding and expert external partners encourages optimism among investors in the region.

DWF Labs expects more collaborations, which could lead to consolidation of the web3 and metaverse markets in the region.

Our recent partnership with DMCC has allowed us to launch a $5 million platform to support web3 and blockchain businesses.

Through this partnership, we aim to invest in 50 startups operating in the web3 space, with multiple additional investments in the highest performing companies, and $500,000 in the cohort’s most prominent businesses. says Andrei.

Meanwhile, Siu highlighted the recent announcement of the web3 incubator, funding and government initiatives as demonstrating the region’s commitment to fostering a thriving ecosystem.

We believe the MENA region has the potential to become one of the global leaders in the Web3 industry, driven by its government and young, tech-savvy community. Bring the unbanked or underbanked into the economic network.

****

