what’s new. Here’s what you should know:

With P-MAX for travel goals, hotels can create ads in multiple formats to reach more travelers across YouTube, Display, Search, Discover, Gmail and Maps in one campaign. Hotel Ads will be added to P-MAX for travel goals later this year. Advertisers select hotel properties from a map using the Hotel Her picker tool during campaign setup. A single campaign can support up to 100 hotel properties with different locations, images and messages. Tracking and sharing campaign performance for each location individually helps hotels understand what works. Advertisers can also view traffic by hotel property to better understand demand in different locations.

When setting up a campaign, users can select hotel properties from a map using the hotel picker tool provided by P-MAX. The platform then pre-populates hotel ads. This includes any form of copy, images, URLs, and other creative elements. Users can choose to edit these pre-populated assets or upload their own assets.

Property level reporting. Insights pages help you better understand your business, customers, and performance. One of her features, Search Term Insights, shows you what guests are searching for when they see your ad.

P-MAX for travel goals enhances this by providing simplified property-level reporting and travel-specific campaign recommendations. With the ability to support up to 100 hotel properties, a single campaign will be pre-populated with recommended creative assets such as images and messages for each location. Additionally, the Hotels tab measures and shares campaign performance for each property.

early test. Headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, the international hotel chain called Minor Hotels manages over 500 hotels, resorts and branded residences on six continents. Creating separate campaigns for each property was a complicated and time-consuming process. So they leveraged P-MAX for their travel goals to speed up the campaign creation process and enhance their outreach across Google. Additionally, the platform provided budget optimization recommendations for each property and was able to reduce cost per acquisition by 51%, increase return on ad spend by 76%, and increase bookings by 86%.

Dig deeper. You can read the announcement from Google here.

why you care. His P-MAX for travel simplifies the hotel campaign creation process, helping advertisers and brands save time and streamline their workflow. Second, you can extend your reach and increase awareness by providing access to various Google channels and inventory such as Google Maps, Search, YouTube, and Hotel Ads.

Property-level reporting and travel-specific campaign recommendations specifically address the travel industry, providing budget optimization recommendations to help advertisers maximize return on investment and reduce cost per acquisition helps.

