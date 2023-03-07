edX Innovation Continues with MicroBootCamps Launch





The new stackable certification addresses the growing demand from businesses and employees for flexible, on-demand, expert-led technical training programs.

LANHAM, Md., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — edX, 2U, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: TWOU) leading global online learning platform, today announced the launch of MicroBootCamps. Employees with flexible, affordable, on-demand learning pathways to build progressive skills readiness in key technical areas. Created in direct response to the growing demand from businesses for qualifications to quickly reskill and upskill their employees for business-critical technical roles, MicroBootCamps create a highly trained workforce. We provide a scalable solution for better adoption, retention, and retention.

MicroBootCamps builds on the proven success of bootcamps with edX. It promotes rapid career preparation through an intensive and structured schedule, providing learners with a pathway to pursue comparable skills and industry-relevant outcomes on a more flexible and compact schedule. Featuring real-time, on-demand tutoring, personalized feedback, and live tutorial sessions with expert instructors, MicroBootCamps offer a highly personalized and targeted learning experience.

The first MicroBootCamp program to be offered is Front End Development, followed by additional programs on high demand technical topics. Led by experts and aligned with industry, this first-of-its-kind program provides entry-level learners with practical skills relevant to their role in front-end development. His future MicroBootCamp program will provide participants with a stackable pathway to build their skills step-by-step towards in-demand roles such as back-end and full-stack development.

“As one of the world’s largest producers of technical talent, we have witnessed the incredible power that high-quality, scalable technical training models can bring to universities, businesses, and learners around the world. Paucek, co-founder and CEO of parent company 2U, said, “The expansion and innovation of the boot camp model to offer MicroBootCamps has created a new ecosystem of stackable alternative certifications like the MicroMasters and MicroBachelors programs. It underscores our continued commitment to do so in today’s digital economy.”

Cognizant, a Fortune 500 company working with edX for Enterprise, has found recruiting from bootcamps to be a smart way to find promising candidates. To date, Cognizant has recruited nearly 100 students for her bootcamp.

Eric Westphal, Global Workforce Strategy and Economic Development Leader at Cognizant, said: “Our key roles include full-stack developers and software developers who understand front-end and back-end development and application adoption, so we have progressive skills like the ones MicroBootCamps offers. path creates a very strong pipeline for developing talent.”

The first MicroBootCamp program will start on May 1st and will be available to enterprise clients soon. MicroBootCamps are designed to drive immediate business impact and work with employee development initiatives, with programs priced at less than his $5,250 to support tax-advantaged employee education benefits. Learn more about his MicroBootCamp offerings to his employees at https://business.edx.org/products/microbootcamps.

About edXedX edXedX is a global online learning platform that exists to help learners around the world unlock their potential. edX was founded by Harvard and MIT in 2012 to make the world’s best education accessible to all. Today, edX, a 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU) company, connects 48 million aspiring learners with the skills, knowledge and support to reach their goals. Together with the world’s leading universities and companies, edX offers thousands of free open courses, professional certifications, boot camps, credit-worthy microcredentials, undergraduate and graduate degrees. Find purpose-built online programs in technology, business, healthcare, science, education, social work, sustainability and more at edX.org.

MicroMasters and MicroBachelor are registered trademarks of The Center for Reimagining Learning. all rights reserved.

