Microsoft and Salesforce make big announcements about AI CRM





If you’ve been wondering how quickly generative AI will permeate our lives, now is the time to stop. Because Salesforce and Microsoft are incorporating this technology into customer relationship management services and more.

Microsoft first appeared yesterday with the announcement of Dynamics 365 Copilot. And this morning, Salesforce evolved Einstein AI into Einstein GPT. Get ready to start receiving sales emails that are artificially crafted as well as AI-optimized to arrive at the right time and with targeted content. Customer service bots are also powered with generative AI.

Copilot from Microsoft helps generate product listings for e-commerce sites. It is also integrated into a company’s supply chain management software and proactively flags external issues such as weather, financial and geography that can affect key supply chain processes before email You can create drafts. Alert affected supply chain partners of the disruption.

Meanwhile, Salesforce also offers an AI co-pilot (though we don’t use that term) that can generate code for developers. yesChatGPT is also coming to Slack, which is owned by Salesforce.

The biggest winner here is OpenAI, with strong backing from Microsoft, so it’s no surprise that the technology is on their side. Salesforce’s pitch is that Einstein GPT will combine Salesforce’s own AI models (and, of course, its own cloud) with external models such as his OpenAI to form an entire ecosystem, and this is just the first integration. .

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that using his company’s technology in a CRM service will allow them to learn more about its real-world use. To that end, Salesforce is also launching his $250 million venture fund for the development of responsible and trustworthy generative AI.

It’s fascinating to see how this works. On the one hand, we’re in the serious business realm of using generative AI rather than trying to see how long it takes for a chatbot to say something offensive. There are some that involve customers who may ask some curveball questions. And it’s worth remembering that generative AI technologies like OpenAI’s ChatGPT occasionally hallucinate—basically fabricate false information.

In theory, Microsoft and Salesforce’s new services should be safer to use, as they only use information from the companies’ own websites and internal databases. The customer-facing element is a bit like his Google search box on the website in that sense. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that these AIs are immune to occasionally disseminating false information. Companies will soon realize how closely they need to monitor their new co-pilot.

David Meyer

newsworthy

AI for tracking. The FBI and the Pentagon were involved in developing facial recognition technology, which was intended to be used to identify people from videos used by street cameras and drones, The Washington Post reports. Details of the plan were contained in internal documents provided in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed against her by the American Civil Liberties Union. In light of this, Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Massachusetts) said he would again push for legislation aimed at restricting how federal agencies use facial recognition and biometric searches.

Trouble with twitter. Yesterday users were unable to view images or access links. DownDetector showed more than 8,000 of her Twitter outage reports around noon Monday. Twitter support attributed the issue to an internal change, but CEO Elon Musk explained that the platform was vulnerable. The outage comes about a month after another glitch that prevented users from sending Tweets.

meta layoff. After cutting 11,000 jobs in November, Meta is considering cutting more jobs. Bloomberg reports that the layoffs are being driven by financial targets and are separate from efforts to “flatten” the organization. The latest layoffs are expected to be finalized next week before CEO Mark Zuckerberg goes on his parental leave.

on our timeline

Corporations let people go, it’s within their rights. They usually tell people about it, but it seems to be an optional part on Twitter right now.

Haraldur Thorleifsson, senior designer at Twitter, lost access to his work computer for nine days. He received notice on Monday that he had been fired after he sent multiple emails and tweeted to Elon Musk about his job status.

in case you missed

Researchers May Use Artificial Intelligence to Detect Alzheimer’s Risk With Over 90% Accuracy, Changing Medical Practices by Tristan Bove

Google boss Sundar Pichai says his staff lament the ghost town of his office.

According to Chloe Taylor, Elon Musks’ bodyguards will follow him around the office all the way to the bathroom, Twitter employee says

Retirement agreements have become more favorable to workers.What This Means for Employers, by Geoff Colvin

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is changing his mind about remote workers.By Nicholas Gordon, I work better in the office

before going

Otaku Squad for Health. Electronics retailer Best Buy partnered with Atrium Health to put virtual hospital rooms in people’s homes. This is an extension of what the company has already done in healthcare since it launched its remote patient monitoring system in 2021. With this latest effort, the company expects to slowly turn a profit. We’re basically nurturing startups within a larger organization and leveraging Best Buys’ core assets, including Geek Squad, to incubate new businesses,” said her CEO Corie Barry. said. It will increase as home care matures and expands in the coming years.

