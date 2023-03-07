5 things I love about the Google Docs redesign





Google is redesigning Google Docs, Slides, Drive, and Sheets. This change is rolling out across the board for Google Workspace subscribers and free personal accounts. I am glad that we can all enjoy the changes. In particular, there are five that stand out to me as key improvements.

This is a continuation of last year’s Material Design 3 update for Gmail. If you love how Gmail looks, you’ll love the new documentation.

Subtle colors add structure

Google likes an uncluttered look, but large, blank pages are intimidating. A little color and contrast can go a long way in making a page look more appealing.

No shadows, but it’s not pure white either. In the new Workspace, Google prefers various shades of gray with shades of sky blue. This update allows you to separate comments and the taskbar from the rest of the page.

Be careful, bend forward

Subtle shading isn’t the only change. Google gave some elements a visual lift. Buttons and icons have been refreshed with rounded corners, inspired by the popular Apple pill design.

Again, it’s a small thing, but these small improvements make a difference when you’re using Google Workspace for hours every day. Why curved edges? It may sound silly, but sharp edges rarely exist in nature, and we’re starting to emulate them with technology.

Search tip to find faster

If Google Drive is anything like mine, it can be difficult to find a particular file. It’s an old tale of naming and organizing burdens that works well until your schedule gets tighter. After that, instead of tidying up your Google Drive files into folders, they pile up in My Drive under the first name you gave them.

A search tip helps you quickly and easily filter by file type, modification date, and owner. Google Drive’s quality of life improvements add up hour by hour and day by day, saving you tons of time and frustration when you can’t find what you’re looking for.

All, Anywhere, At Once

Google knows if you’re doing repetitive tasks with your Drive files, and when the update rolls out, you’ll be able to use new core actions to handle those chores. Even better, you can select multiple items and run them all at once.

Google didn’t provide any specific details about what will be possible. Still, you can improve your productivity with all kinds of Google Drive automation and bulk actions.

don’t keep me waiting

One of the best things about the new Google Docs update is the near zero latency. Google Workspace subscribers on the Rapid Release schedule will see the update by March 21st. The full release is scheduled for March 22nd, but Google says it may take a few days before the update is rolled out to all users.

Editor’s pick

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/5-things-i-love-in-the-google-docs-redesign/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos